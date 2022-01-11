Electronic invoice not yet mandatory for flat rates

When activities resume after the Christmas holidays, a recurring doubt concerns the fate of the electronic invoice for flat-rate subjects, since last December the EU Council, in allowing to impose on taxable subjects established in the territory of the State theobligation electronic invoice also for the three-year period 2022-2024, authorized our country to extend this obligation also to operators who make use of the deductible for the small businesses referred to in art. 282 of Directive 2006/112 / EC (see “Confirmed and extended the electronic invoicing obligation for the next three years” of December 14, 2021).

At present, however, neither the “Tax-labor” decree (DL 146/2021), nor the 2022 budget law (Law 234/2021) and not even the so-called “Milleproroghe” decree (DL 228/2021) have modified the existing rules, de facto suspending the implementation of the authorization granted by the EU Council; art. 1 paragraph 3 of the Legislative Decree. 127/2015, on the basis of which they are not required upon the issuance of e-invoices through the ES, the “taxable persons who fall under the so-called« advantage regime »(…) and those who apply the flat-rate regime (…)”, is therefore still in force.

It is reasonable to assume that the novelties, explicitly requested by our State, can be introduced during the year. In order to obtain a further extension, at the end of the new three-year period, it will in fact be necessary to demonstrate that the obligation was effective in strengthening the fight against fraud and tax evasion. Italy must accompany the request with a report which assesses “the impact of the measure on taxable persons, in particular those who make use of the exemption for small businesses referred to in Article 282 of Directive 2006/112 / EC” (see the eighth recital of the EU decision 2021/2251).

For this impact to be significant, it is presumable that the introduction of the obligation will take place in a relatively short time, while respecting the timescales laid down by the Taxpayer’s Statute, which states that “the tax provisions cannot provide for obligations for taxpayers whose deadline is fixed before sixtieth day from the date of their entry into force or the adoption of the implementing measures expressly provided for therein “(art. 3 of Law 212/2000).

In anticipation of the news, operators who make use of the deductible for small businesses could still be advised to issue e-invoices through the ES optionally, so as to promptly adapt the administrative procedures and be ready when the obligation is introduced. This is a choice already adopted, in particular, by those who work with medium-large subjects, who can better manage the electronic document received from the supplier in accounting terms than what would happen with the paper one.

The voluntary issuance of electronic invoices by minimums and lump sums could also entail an additional benefit. These subjects, if they guarantee the traceability of all payments received and made for transactions exceeding 500 euros, can benefit from the two-year reduction of terms of assessment for the purposes of VAT and income taxes (art. 3 of Legislative Decree 127/2015; see “Terms of assessment and penalties reduced with electronic payments” today).

For the purpose of invoicing in electronic format via SdI, taxable persons can use the services made available by the Revenue Agency, that is to say the web procedure present on the portal “Invoices and Fees”Or the“ Fatturae ”app, which allow the preparation and transmission of the document, as well as PC software, which does not allow sending, but only generating the XML document.

Given that the subjects in question do not exercise VAT recourse, it may be useful to remember that the electronic invoice in place of the tax must show the nature code “N2.2“(Transactions not subject – other cases).

Furthermore, given that, pursuant to art. 39 of Presidential Decree 633/72, electronic invoices must be stored electronically, flat-rate and minimum who decide to voluntarily issue the document could use the service of storage free of the Agency.

However, attention must be paid to some particular cases. The invoice must not be issued in electronic format by the subjects making it health care in the B2C field.