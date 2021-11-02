Electronic invoice replacement storage: alternative or exclusive?

Electronic invoice replacement storage, the procedure is exclusive to the Revenue Agency or it can be alternative?

In the last few days there has been a return to lively discussions on the conservation of electronic invoices on some specialized press organs; on some of them it has been suggested that the storage of electronic invoices by the tax authorities is exclusive to that of specific software used by professionals and companies.

Substitutive conservation of electronic invoices through software provided by software houses is, on the contrary, an alternative that can be chosen, even at the same time, by the subjects in question.

In other words, in addition to the conservation by the Revenue Agency in the specific private area of ​​the site relating to the subject, the taxpayer can still archive the documentation through the use of specific software chosen.

To clarify this aspect was the same financial administration in a circular two years ago.

Electronic invoice replacement digital storage: exclusive or alternative?

You can archive the electronic invoices privately through special software, in addition to the replacement storage carried out by the Revenue Agency?

There reply And positive, as clarified by the financial administration itself.

Some doubt on the matter it had been raised a few days ago by some organs of the specialized press.

However, a document of practice provides clarification: circular number 14 / E of 17 June 2019.

The clarifying document has as its object the electronic invoicing and provides information on various aspects: from the date of issue to the esterometer, which will retire from 1 January 2022.

Paragraph 8 of circular number 14 / E deals with the “Storage and consultation of electronic invoices”.

The practice document reports the following:

“It is understood that each taxpayer is free, despite having joined the free conservation service offered by the Revenue Agency, to further keep, on their own or using a third party professional, electronic invoices and documents conveyed through the ES. “

No room for interpretation, therefore, on the possibility of keeping electronic invoices even privately.

The same answer is given to one of the FAQs, the most frequently asked questions.

To the question “Is it possible to replace the same invoice with multiple subjects at the same time (for example, the Revenue Agency and a private company providing the service)?” the answer is a net “Yup”.

Revenue Agency – Circular number 14 of 17 June 2019 Clarifications regarding the documentation of transactions relevant for VAT purposes, in the light of recent regulatory interventions on electronic invoicing.

Electronic invoice replacement storage, extensions of the Revenue Agency service

The service of storage and consultation of electronic invoices it had an initial history characterized by several extensions.

There deadline of last September 30th, the deadline for joining in order to avoid losing the XML file of the invoices relating to the transitional period, was the deadline after a series of postponements.

Since the entry into force of the electronic invoicing, to cause the numerous shifts of the term was the issue of privacy.

A little more than a month ago, in fact, a long question and answer on the subject ended between the Revenue Agency and the Guarantor for the protection of personal data.

To the free electronic invoice storage service you can still join but those relating to the transitional period will not be recovered.

In addition to the service provided by the Revenue Agency, you can still choose aparallel archiving of documentation through the services provided by the software houses.