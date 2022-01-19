Electronic invoice stamp, by 31 January 2022 the modification of the data of the fourth quarter 2021

Stamp on electronic invoices, amendment to list B by January 31, 2022.

The phase of verify and eventual integration of the data processed by the Revenue Agency on the basis of the electronic invoices issued in fourth quarter 2021, for the purposes of payment of the tax due by deadline of February 28, 2022.

The procedure, introduced starting from 2021, provides for the provision of two lists distinct.

L’list A, not editable, contains the details of the electronic invoices issued in the reference quarter correctly subject to stamp duty.

Then there is thelist B, relating to invoices for which the stamp is due, even if the relative field of the XML file has not been entered.

And it’s about this, available from January 15th, which the taxpayer can intervene for modify the data reported by the Revenue Agency. A possible operation by January 31, 2022 and which will be followed by the calculation of the tax due and the subsequent payment by the end of February.

This is a part of the service governed by a provision of the Revenue Agency of 4 February 2021, introduced after the start of the electronic invoicing obligation in order to favor the correct fulfillment stamp duty.

The lists A and B can be consulted within the portal “Invoices and fees” and the holders of VAT numbers can therefore verify that they have correctly subjected to the tax the electronic invoices issued in the reference quarter and, on the data integrated by the Revenue Agency, confirm or modify the list prepared.

List B is the editable one by the taxpayer. It contains the details of the electronic invoices for which the conditions are met for the application of the stamp, which was not indicated by the transferor or provider.

The possible actions there are two:

it’s possible cancel invoices for which the taxpayer believes that the conditions for the application of the stamp are not met;

for which the taxpayer believes that the conditions for the application of the stamp are not met; add the extremes electronic invoices not shown in lists A or B, for which, however, the tax is due.

The service set up from 2021 is divided into several phases, which they see cooperate with the VAT subject and the Revenue Agency. It is therefore useful to report in the table with the dates to keep in mind for each quarter:

REFERENCE PERIOD MAKING A ANDB LISTS AVAILABLE DEADLINE FOR CHANGES LIST B DISPLAY OF AMOUNT DUE TO STAMP DUTY DEADLINE FOR PAYMENT OF STAMP DUTY 1st QUARTER April 15 April 30 May 15 May 31 (**) 2nd QUARTER 15th of July September 10 September 20 September 30 (**) 3rd QUARTER October 15 October 31st November 15 November 30 4th QUARTER January 15 of the following year January 31 of the following year February 15 of the following year

If the amount due for the first quarter does not exceed 250 euros, the payment can be made by 30 September.

(**) If the total amount due for the first and second quarter does not exceed € 250, the payment can be made by November 30th. Electronic invoice stamp, changes to list B by January 31, 2022. Deadline for payment on February 28 The changes to list B prepared by the Revenue Agency may be carried out

by January 31, 2022 in two different ways: in

in punctual mode , using the web service functionality that allows you to work directly on the table showing the list of electronic invoices selected by the Agency;in

massive mode , using the functionality of the web service that allows you to download the xml file of list B and the subsequent upload of the same modified file, according to the technical specifications attached to this provision. List B with the

calculation and integration of stamp duty it can be modified several times; only the latest version will be used by the Revenue Agency to calculate the total amount of the stamp duty due, by 15 February. In any case, the changes cannot be made after the date of payment. The last one stepof the path designed in order to favor the correct payment of the stamp duty is represented by payment of the amount due . The deadline to be met is that of

February 28, 2022

and the payment can be made: indicating the IBAN corresponding to the current account in the name of the taxpayer on the Invoices and Remuneration portal, on which the amount due will be debited;by means of form F24, using the specially prepared tax codes (“2524” for the

electronic fourth quarter invoices ). In case of payment omittedby the deadline of February 28, 2022 or deficient, the Revenue Agency will send the taxpayer a

telematic communication by certified e-mail , within which the amount due will be indicated, including interest and a penalty reduced to one third as a result of the active repentance. The taxpayer will have 30 days to provide clarification regarding payments. After this deadline, in case of omitted regularizationthe amount due will be