Electronic invoice towards i final consumers, to limit the issuance in relation to B2C operations.

The owner of VAT number who sells goods or services to private individuals cannot choose the type of tax document to be issued to certify the transaction, and the electronic invoice cannot be considered an alternative compared to the receipt.

To highlight the limits is thePrivacy Guarantor Authority, with Opinion no. 454 on the draft provision of the Inland Revenue relating to checks on electronic invoices, published last December 22nd.

Electronic invoice to final consumers, limited issuance for B2C transactions

Choice is not free, by the VAT number holder, of how to certify the sale of a good or the provision of a service to a private subject.

The Privacy Guarantor highlights an important aspect: the issuing of electronic invoices to final consumers in place of other commercial documents, such as the receipt, is limited to specific cases.

To the indications addressed to the Revenue Agency, as part of the new rules for the storage of XML files of electronic invoices, provision no. 454/2021 supports those aimed at economic operators, specifically highlighting the following:

“The issuance, instead of other commercial documents, of electronic invoices to final consumers – which, as a consequence of the transmission to the SDI, also involves the processing by the Revenue Agency and the Financial Police governed by the scheme in examination – can be considered authorized pursuant to the Regulations only where this is provided for by a legal obligation (Article 6, paragraph 1, letter c)), or takes place at the request of the final consumer (Article 6, paragraph 1, letter. a)). “

The Privacy Guarantor therefore expresses opinion opposed to indiscriminate use of electronic invoicing to final consumers. The issue is permitted only if required by law or if requested by the customer.

This is an important and above all unpublished clarification, certainly not provided by the Revenue Agency. The issue of the classic receipt, when possible and unless explicitly requested by the private consumer, therefore priority with respect to electronic invoicing.

On the information provided, the Privacy Authority relies on the National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts for the purpose of dissemination to professionals and companies.

Electronic invoice to final consumers, data stored for 8 years

The stakes set by the Privacy Guarantor are part of the complicated exchange with the Revenue Agency regarding thedata usage relating to documents transited by the ES.

On 20 September 2021 the Revenue Agency sent the draft provision containing the new rules for storing electronic invoices, in light of the provisions of article 14 of law decree no. 124/2019.

The summary database of the Revenue Agency which will contain the “Integrated invoice data” it will not include further data relevant for tax purposes relating to electronic invoices to individuals, including the nature, quality and quantity of goods and services, as otherwise provided for documents relating to VAT transactions.

Even the B2C electronic invoices, like those B2B and B2G, however, they enter the list of documents that the Revenue Agency will store for eight years, making the XML files available to the Guardia di Finanza where necessary.

Although the Italian Data Protection Authority welcomes the partial limitation to the storage of data envisaged for transactions between individuals, on the other hand it highlights some critical issues that have emerged in the field of electronic invoicing.

Of the 2 billion invoices that pass annually on the SDI of the Revenue Agency, just under half are issued to private individuals.

B2C electronic invoice, Business to Consumer, like the documents between VAT number holders, it contains detailed data, such as those relating to goods sold or services provided, description of services, discounts applied or even consumer habits of the customer.

And it has been some time that the Privacy Guarantor has highlighted the risks associated with the protection of personal data and a data processing activity by the Tax Authority that appears disproportionate, albeit linked to a legitimate public interest.

B2C electronic invoice, limit controls to final consumers

In this perspective, among the conditionalities highlighted in the opinion of 22 December 2021, a specific point is reserved for controls towards final consumers.

With the exception of those made for deductions or deductions, the Revenue Agency is required to provide that the tax audits to private individuals based on the information contained in the XML files of the electronic invoices are initiated only as a result of timely checks, carried out in advance against economic operators, and in the case of elements so significant as to bring out a risk of tax evasion.

Outside of these hypotheses, the request is exclude XML data relating to B2C transactions from the scope of fiscal controls towards final consumers.

The ball now passes into the hands of the Revenue Agency, called upon to implement the instructions provided by the Privacy Authority.