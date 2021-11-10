Electronic invoice towards the extension to 2024, even flat rates in the audience

Extension of the electronic invoice until 31 December 2024 and also inclusion of flat rates between obligated subjects.

The road to broaden the scope of application of the e-bill is downhill, due to the proposal for an implementing decision of the Council developed by Europe Commission, published November 5, 2021.

Italy requests authorization to continue applying the mandatory electronic invoicing, notwithstanding the Community rules on VAT, in the light of the positive effects of its introduction both in terms of fight against tax evasion that as regards the VAT simplifications.

The final choice will now be up to the European Council.

Electronic invoice towards the extension to 2024, in the audience of obliged subjects also the flat rate

Expires December 31, 2021 the authorization granted to Italy for the application of the mandatory electronic invoice, notwithstanding Articles 218 and 232 of the VAT Directive. A deadline almost upon us, and for which the extension appears in some ways obvious.

To pave the way toextension of the obligation and the proposal for a decision developed by European Commission and published on November 5, 2021, for which the green light of the Council is now awaited.

In addition to containing the extension of the obligation for another three years, and until 31 December 2024, the proposal developed on the basis of the authorization request sent by Italy in March also contains the extension to the flat rate, a novelty that has been talked about for some time but for which the green light from Europe remains fundamental .

What is certain, for now, is thepositive impact the start of electronic invoicing between private individuals. According to Italy, the obligation has enhanced the capacities of the tax administration, contributing to reduce the time required to identify phenomena of VAT fraud and evasion.

E-bill also ad deterrent effect, and with preventive effect on the adoption of fraudulent behavior.

However, the evaluation of the positive effects of electronic invoicing cannot be separated from a numerical analysis of VAT recovery, whose revenue has increased by 2 billion since 2019, date of commencement of the obligation for VAT numbers.

Plus sign also for additional income in the collection of direct taxes, equal to 580 million euros. Recovery from 945 million eurosfinally, due to the block ai false VAT credits.

The obligation of electronic invoicing has also made it possible to speed up checks for the prevention of cross-border fraud, and between 2019 and 2020, invoices for non-existent transactions were identified for an amount equal to approximately one billion euros.

Numbers that reinforce the request for an extension of the electronic invoice for another three years, bringing the deadline for its mandatory application to 31 December 2024.

The positive effects in terms of VAT revenue and the fight against fraud and evasion are accompanied by those relating to simplification.

The pre-filled operation for VAT numbers must also be initiated on the e-invoice.

Drawing on the data transited by the Exchange System, starting from the second half of 2021, the Revenue Agency makes available to taxpayers a draft version of the registers, of the LIPE and from next year also of the annual return.

European Commission – proposal for a Council implementing decision Extension of electronic invoice to 2024 and extension of the obligation to lump-sum payments, the text published by the European Commission on November 5, 2021

Electronic invoice also at flat rates, at no additional cost

The evaluation sent by Italy does not reveal valid reasons for the rejection of the extension request.

There electronic invoicing it turned out also useful in the pandemic context, to analyze the economic changes related to the anti Covid-19 measures and to prepare the most appropriate support tools.

Positive effects on several fronts, which could be strengthened by extending the obligation also to VAT number holders on a flat-rate basis.

Including small businesses in the group of obliged subjects would also allow Italy to strengthen the fight against fraud and VAT evasion, guaranteeing the Tax Administration to have an overall picture of the operations carried out by each taxpayer. Easier checks also on the requirements for access and stay in the flat-rate scheme.

These are essentially the reasons behind Italy’s request, according to which the extension of electronic invoicing to flat rates would not entail higher administrative costs.

Already 10 percent of VAT number holders on a flat-rate basis has passed to the electronic invoicing optionally, and the Revenue Agency has also made various solutions available to prepare, send and store them in accordance with the law for a period of 15 years.

A complete package, as highlighted in the request for extension sent to Europe, which simplifies obligations for small and medium-sized businesses.

The extension of the electronic invoicing obligation would then be to the advantage of both parties: the tax authorities, to optimize controls, and taxpayers, to reduce costs printing, archiving of invoices and the risks of making mistakes in the analogue preparation of tax documents.

These are the reasons presented to the European Authorities, who now have the last word. After the Commission proposal, the definitive go-ahead is awaited by decision of the EU Council.

What is certain is that 2022 looks like a year full of tax news still to be written.