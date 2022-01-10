Electronic invoicing and digitalisation of the tax authorities, what awaits us in 2022

With 2022 come new obligations regarding fiscal digitization, already foreseen or in any case foreseeable: from the electronic invoice for flat-rate, to the obligations linked to the esterometer and the expiry of the Sogei conservation service. News that will lead to a problematic start to the year for businesses and professionals, in a way that is in our opinion very little manageable from various points of view.

Electronic invoice for flat rates, healthcare operations and esterometer: all the news for 2022

Compulsory e-invoice for flat rate: no start date

The fulfillment perhaps most feared by many entrepreneurs and minor professionals is the now imminent introduction of the obligation of electronic invoicing also for flat-rate subjects, still excluded. The December 17, 2021 Council decision 2021/2251 was published in the Official Journal of the European Union authorizing Italy to extend the electronic invoicing obligation for the three-year period 2022 for all VAT subjects, including those exempted up to now (minimum, flat-rate , subthreshold associations).

Obviously, mere community authorization (necessary as VAT is in effect a European tax governed by EU provisions) it does not translate into an immediate legal obligation, for which an internal provision is required to amend Legislative Decree 127/2015 which governs mandatory electronic invoicing, but it should be reiterated that this decision is now taken for granted. To date, we do not know when and how the legislator will decide to extend the obligation to minimum and flat rates.

Three possible scenarios

We can hypothesize three alternative scenarios:

commencement of the obligation starting from January 1, 2023 (undoubtedly more reasonable and preferable scenario in order not to burden the interested parties unnecessarily); commencement of the obligation to leave from 1 July 2022 (as already foreseen for the compulsory FE with S. Marino or communications operations with foreign countries); definitely not optimal scenario, which would force operators to change the billing (and receiving) method during the year; start of the obligation already from the past January 1st 2022, but with a transitional period (e.g. the first quarter) during which late sending is not sanctioned (such as during the start of the FE obligation).

The Council decision states that Italy has requested the derogation because electronic invoicing for minors would allow “… the Revenue Agency to ascertain whether these taxable persons comply with the requirements and conditions for being able to make use of this deductible “; on the basis of this motivation it would seem to us reasonable that the start of the obligation included a full calendar year, but the choices of the legislator are not always easily understandable to most in the fiscal field.

We would also like to underline that being obliged to electronic invoicing is very different from having the right, especially as regards the invoices received. The flat-rate taxpayer who today chooses to issue electronic invoices to some or all of their customers can legitimately continue to receive invoices by treating them as analogue and keeping them in the traditional way (the folder or folder). Conversely, when he becomes obliged by law to electronic invoicing he would be required to receive purchase invoices electronically and also to store them digitally (possibly by activating the SOGEI conservation system made available by the Revenue Agency).

Esterometer, electronic invoice XML format from 1st July 2022

With the conversion into law of the “Tax Work Decree” (Legislative Decree 146/2021), the start of the obligation envisaged by paragraph 3-bis of art. 1 of Legislative Decree 127/2015 of communicate active and passive operations with foreign subjects no longer through the old periodic “esterometer” (a single submission of all quarterly transaction data), but in the form of individual xml documents in “Electronic Invoice” format, to be sent in the ordinary terms of issue for active invoicing by the 15th day of the month following the month of receipt for passive invoicing. These are methods of communicating transactions with foreign countries that can already be used at the discretion of the taxpayer, on the basis of their administrative organization and in fact frequently used with satisfaction in active invoicing, reducing the overall workload.

However, the same cannot be said for passive billing. Let us be allowed a certain dose of catastrophism, which was already manifested in our previous intervention 3 months ago: the communication of passive transactions with foreign countries is a major burden of administrative activity and the sanction envisaged for non-fulfillment (2 euros per invoice) seriously suggests that it is more convenient not to fulfill and suffer the sanction than the increase in internal or external costs (accountant).

Sogei conservation service expiring or expired: agreement to be renewed

This is not the typical mandatory fulfillment, but it is still a commitment to expire. Entrepreneurs and professionals who, between the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019, joined the free electronic invoice storage service made available by the Revenue Agency have signed a three-year agreement that did not provide for tacit renewal. After 36 months from signing, the invoices cease to be automatically stored (but those kept in the validity period remain stored and accessible even after expiration).

If you intend to continue using the service it will therefore be necessary make a new membership. By virtue of the possibility of including in the agreement the invoices transited by the ES starting from 1 January of the second year preceding that of joining, you can safely let the old agreement expire and renew a few days (or a few months) after the expiry, as in the example (deadline 2 July, new membership on 7 July with retroactive recovery from 2, deadline date):

The need to renew membership of conservation is valid only for those who joined conservation before the adoption of the new text of the agreement (vers. 3.0 of June 4, 2021); for subsequent memberships (including renewals) the new text of the agreement provides for its effectiveness until revoked.

Use of electronic invoice data: the opinion of the Privacy Guarantor

Impossible to conclude without a mention of the recent opinion expressed by the Privacy Guarantor on the draft provision of the Revenue Agency relating to the technical rules for storing FEs to be used for risk analysis and control for tax purposes and for police functions economic and financial.

The Guarantor expresses a substantially favorable opinion on the use of the so-called “invoice data” and “integrated invoice data” or substantially all quantitative information (amounts, first of all) as well as qualitative ones in the case of transactions that do not involve final consumers, however, conditional on the adoption by the Agency of procedures and limitations that ensure that the data on the invoices cannot be used for anything other than the treatment required by law.

In fact, the Guarantor prescribes that in some specific sectors (legal, above all) they are adopted technical measures such as to make the personal data and information contained in the invoices unintelligible while maintaining their inalterability. Furthermore, even in the case of transactions between professional subjects, the qualitative information must be excluded from the “integrated invoice data”; finally, with the exception of the control activities relating to the deduction or deduction of expenses incurred, in the case of final consumers, the use of the information contained in the electronic invoices may take place exclusively following the occurrence of a risk of evasion that emerged following tax checks on VAT subjects (sellers of goods or service providers to the consumer himself).

