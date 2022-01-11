There electronic invoice for flat rates is preparing to become mandatory from 2022.

The extension of theelectronic invoicing obligation is one of the ways proposed by the Ministry of Economy for fight against tax evasion, on which the European Commission has already expressed a positive opinion.

If for now for the flat rate remains free choice whether or not to adopt the e-bill, the MEF is carrying out the necessary assessments on the measures to be implemented by the second quarter of 2022 in compliance with the PNRR.

In the Report to guide the Government’s actions aimed at reducing tax evasion from omitted invoicing, the MEF puts forward a series of proposals to achieve the “M1C1-1033 Target” envisaged as part of the tax administration reform, and among these the extension of the electronic invoicing also at flat rates.

Electronic invoicing for flat rates, towards the extension of the obligation from mid-2022

By the first half of 2022, the Milestone M1C1-103, one of the specific objectives envisaged under the tax administration reform required for access to PNRR funds.

These are the first requirements to be fulfilled in the new year and, in practice, they will have to be adopted and come into force “acts of primary and secondary law“, Regulations and administrative procedures aimed at encouraging the tax compliance, improve audits and checks.

It can be read in the summary sheets of the Ministry of Economy attached to the Report to Parliament on the implementation of the PNRR.

Further delimiting the perimeter of the subjects exempted from the obligation of electronic invoicing is one of the possible ways indicated by the MEF for combating VAT evasion.

The extension of the obligation, already authorized by Europe, could therefore be included among the measures necessary for the implementation of the PNRR, following the guidelines outlined in the MEF Report.

There is still nothing defined. What appears certain, however, is that 2022 will be a year full of news on the fiscal front, necessary for Italy in order to access the resources of the Next Generation EU program.

As indicated by the Ministry, leaving VAT number holders out of electronic invoicing in a flat-rate regime strongly limits the carrying out of evasion risk analysis activities.

1.8 million subjects apply the substitute tax of 15 percent (figure for 2019), and:

“The lack of information relating to the active operations carried out by the same produces a vulnerability to the need for completeness of the databases and limits the activation of initiatives aimed at stimulating compliance.”

This is what can be read in the document developed by the Ministry of Economy to guide the Government in choosing the path to take in the context of the tax reform required by the PNRR.

The main objective remains to reduce the gap in the matter of VAT; from the commencement of the obligation of electronic invoicing between private individuals, with effect from 1 January 2019, on recovery of VAT revenue was 2.4 per cent, compared to 2018, for an amount of approximately 3.5 billion euros. Positive numbers, and which could further increase by restricting the audience of exempted subjects.

At an operational level, however, nothing has yet been defined and, in any case, the Government will be responsible for “retouching” the provisions of the legislative decree n. 127/2015.

Electronic invoice still not mandatory for flat rates: news is expected in 2022

Reviewing the e-bill rules is just one of the possibilities indicated in the MEF Report on the measures aimed at reduce evasion of non-invoicing.

Among the proposals put forward to Parliament is the introduction of a new communication on electronic payment data, as well as the strengthening of preventive checks and of compliance letters, and also a reorganization of risk analysis activities.

A varied set of measures in the field, on which the last word will be up to the Legislator.

So it will also be with regard to electronic invoicing for flat rates, for which extension from 2022 we need the adoption of a standard ad hoc, which modifies the exemption provided for by article 1, paragraph 3 of legislative decree no. 127/2015 recognized to:

“Taxable persons who fall under the so-called advantage regime referred to in article 27, paragraphs 1 and 2, of the decree-law of 6 July 2011, n. 98, converted, with amendments, by law 15 July 2011, n. 111, and those who apply the flat-rate regime referred to in article 1, paragraphs 54 to 89, of law no. 190. Taxable persons who have exercised the option referred to in articles 1 and 2 of law no. 398, and who in the previous tax period have earned income from the exercise of commercial activities for an amount not exceeding € 65,000; these subjects, if in the previous tax period they have obtained from the exercise of commercial activities income for an amount exceeding Euro 65,000, they ensure that the invoice is issued on their behalf by the transferee or client taxable person. “

It should be emphasized that for now no changes have been introduced, neither by the Fiscal Decree nor by the Budget Law 2022.