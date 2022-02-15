Electronic receipt, instructions on VAT exempt operations among the Revenue clarifications

Electronic receiptthe Revenue Agency provides clarifications on various aspects of the transmission of daily fees and the related XML path.

The instructions to the questions posed by the applicant are given in legal advice number 3 of 14 February 2022.

The document provides explanations on excluded, non-subject, non-taxable transactions And “Other not VAT”. Information is also provided to taxpayers who adopt the VAT ventilation as a method of determining the tax.

Among the other aspects taken into consideration, there are also VAT exempt operations, with a specific focus on anti Covid assets.

Revenue Agency – Legal advice number 3 of 14 February 2022 Data transmission of daily fees – Questions on the compilation of the XML path – Article 2 of Legislative Decree 5 August 2015, n. 127.

The document of practice answers the numerous questions posed by the applicant, addressing various issues connected with the correct use of codes And any anomalies in compiling the XML path.

Among the aspects taken into consideration, in relation to the obligations in question, are:

transactions excluded;

transactions not subject to;

non-taxable transactions;

exempt operations;

the codes related to “Other not VAT”.

The practice document provides instructions for taxpayers using the VAT ventilation as a method of determining the tax, based on the provisions of article 24, paragraph 3, of the VAT decree.

These taxpayers can indicate in the commercial document the rate of the asset sold or the nature code of the transaction if it is not taxable, instead of the value “YOU”.

With regard to the excluded transactions, the Revenue Agency provides clarifications on the subject of “Packaging and containers”.

It is clarified that the amount collected as a deposit for the “Returnable”, which is excluded from the tax base of the sale on the basis of article 15, paragraph 1, no. 4 of the VAT decree, must follow the procedure described in the document of practice.

This procedure consists ofissuing a commercial document with nature code N1 at the time of purchase of the asset and, at that of the return of the vacuum, inissue of a new commercial document return with nature code N1 and reason “VR”.

Among other clarifications there are also those relating to VAT exempt operations.

Part of the legal advice number 3 of the Revenue Agency is dedicated to VAT exempt operations.

The financial administration provides information on the sales of anti-Covid goods and services.

The exemption was provided for byArticle 1, paragraph 452of the Budget Law 2021.

The standard provides as follows:

“Notwithstanding article 124, paragraph 1, of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34, converted, with amendments, by law 17 July 2020, n. 77, the sales of diagnostic equipment for COVID-19 that have the applicable requirements referred to in Directive 98/79 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 27 October 1998, or in Regulation (EU) 2017/745 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of April 5, 2017, and other applicable European Union legislation and the provision of services strictly connected to this instrumentation are exempt from value added tax, with the right to deduct the tax pursuant to Article 19 , paragraph 1, of the decree of the President of the Republic October 26, 1972, n. 633, until December 31, 2022. “

In other words, the services and benefits associated with the anti Covid instrumentation they benefit from the exemption from value added tax until the end of the current year, in derogation from what was previously established by the Relaunch decree.

The paragraph 543 of the same article 1also establishes the following:

“Notwithstanding number 114) of table A, part III, attached to the decree of the President of the Republic October 26, 1972, n. 633, the sales of vaccines against COVID-19, authorized by the European Commission or by the Member States, and the provision of services strictly related to these vaccines are exempt from value added tax, with the right to deduct the tax pursuant to Article 19, paragraph 1, of the Presidential Decree no. 633 of 1972, from December 20, 2020 to December 31, 2022. “

Numerous clarifications have already been provided on the subject by the Revenue Agency, among others those of the recent response to question number 81 of 9 February 2022.

Regarding the compilation of the XML file, the applicant asks if he should use the code N4 as well as in commercial documents relating to exempt operations for VAT purposes, as required by the VAT decree, also for the sales of anti-Covid goods and services.

In this regard, the document of practice clarifies that: