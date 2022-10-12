Electronic shackle removed from Micky López and two sons, accused of drug trafficking and money laundering

The Second Court of Instruction of the Judicial District of the province of La Vega, varied the measure of coercion to Miguel Arturo López Florencio (Micky López) and two of his sons, accused of drug trafficking and money laundering.

After two years had elapsed since the coercion measure was imposed on him, concerning the use of electronic shackles, Micky López’s lawyers requested a review, both of him and his two children, where Judge Cindy Lizardo granted the removal of the devices .

The sons of Micky López, José Miguel López Pilarte and Miguel Arturo López Pilarte, are in the process of being accused of drug trafficking and money laundering, with the preliminary hearing being scheduled for next November 4.

The lawyer for the defendants, Esteban Pérez, said that regarding the issue of electronic shackles, the request for the variation was due to an economic issue, given that his clients have all their accounts blocked.

Pérez explained that the cost of maintaining the surveillance devices exceeds 28 thousand pesos per month each and the total cost amounts, to date, to 1 million 944 pesos, an amount that is difficult for him to pay.

While the prosecutor of La Vega Aura, Luz García, said that at the time she will appeal the decision to change the measure, as she understands that it is not pertinent, adding that she respects the court’s decision.

Now Micky López, José Miguel López Pilarte and Miguel Arturo López are free from the devices that controlled their steps, pending the preliminary trial.

According to the Public Ministry, Micky López and his family have mobilized more than RD$7 billion in the national financial system in recent years.

In addition, the prosecutors assure that the origin of that money is illegal, and that they do not correspond to the reports made by the accused to the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII).