Electronics printed «à la carte», in Catania the study that can revolutionize medicine

New electronic devices performing thanks to graphene and other two-dimensional (2D) materials could revolutionize some important sectors of healthcare such as remote monitoring of patients and long-term monitoring of degenerative diseases. In particular, new types of flexible electronic devices could one day replace invasive procedures such as brain electrode implantation to monitor degenerative conditions affecting the nervous system.

A new chapter for medicine

A new chapter, therefore, could open up for healthcare thanks to the important study carried out by researchers from the Imperial College of London, the Polytechnic of Turin and the University of Catania. A research led by Professor Felice Torrisi, professor of the Physics and Astronomy Department of the University of Catania and of the Imperial College. The study – entitled “Charge transport mechanisms in inkjet-printed thin-film transistors based on two-dimensional materials” – published in the prestigious international journal Nature Electronics, reveals the physical mechanisms responsible for the transport of electricity in printed electronic devices made with 2D materials , such as graphene. The work allows to identify, for the first time, which 2D material properties need to be optimized to obtain high-performance electronic devices, enabling the design of a new class of flexible and high-performance printed electronics. “Silicon chips are the basic components of most consumer electronics, from fitness trackers to smartphones – explains prof. Torrisi, head of the project -. However their rigid nature limits their use in flexible electronics. 2D materials, on the other hand, are made up of layers with a thickness of one or a few atoms, they can be dispersed in solution and formulated in printable inks, thus producing ultra-thin films that are extremely flexible, transparent and with new electronic properties. This makes possible new types of devices, integrated in flexible and stretchable materials, such as clothes, or even fabrics in the human body ».

The electron charge carried in different films of 2D materials

“This study demonstrates how the electron charge is transported in different films of inkjet printed 2D materials as a function of changes in temperature, magnetic field and electric field and, consequently, expands its field of application – add the researchers. -. The team studied three typical types of 2D materials: graphene, molybdenum disulfide and titanium carbide (MXene) and mapped how the behavior of electric charge transport changed under these different conditions. “Our results have a huge impact on the way we understand the transport through networks of two-dimensional materials – explained Torrisi -. Now it will be possible not only the controlled design of innovative printed electronics based on 2D materials, but also the birth of new types of flexible electronic devices ».

Possible uses in biomedicine

And it is the Etna teacher himself who illustrates the possible uses of this new research. «Our work paves the way for reliable wearable devices suitable for biomedical applications, such as remote monitoring of patients, or bio-implantable devices for long-term monitoring of degenerative diseases or healing processes – explains Torrisi -. These future devices could someday replace invasive procedures such as brain electrode implantation to monitor degenerative conditions affecting the nervous system. A flexible device made with 2D materials could be integrated with the central nervous system and provide constant monitoring, while today electrodes are used, implanted only temporarily, rather uncomfortable for the patient “. Other potential health care applications include wearable devices for health care monitoring – devices like smart watches, but more integrated with the body, that provide data that is accurate enough for doctors to monitor patients remotely, without taking them to hospital. Adds the researcher from Catania.

These ‘relationships’ discovered by the team between the type of 2D material and the control parameters on electric charge transport may also help other researchers design flexible, printed 2D devices with the desired properties. The potential for this discovery is vast and could lay the groundwork for the design of completely new electronic components, impossible to make with silicon chips, as transparent devices or devices that modify and transmit light efficiently.

