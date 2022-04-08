Eleemane HK, a gifted Beyoncé and dancers are snapping up

Eleemane HK, Exceptional Artist Entrepreneur or Genius? The global influence of the young man from Senegal crystallizes the admiration of big American names and it will not be the diva Beyoncé and her dancers who will say the opposite.

Discover the talented Eleemane HK, a sure thing in the growing music industry in the United States

Eleemane HK, a safe bet in the music industry, is one of the most influential young people of his generation; the actor and artistic director collaborates with the most prominent female artists such as: Beyoncé, Diddi Emah (singer and dancer of Beyoncé), Nqobilé Danseur, Nyla Brick & Lace, Sunmi…

Young HK is a multi-potential artist and high-level entrepreneur. He is an actor, screenwriter, choreographer, CEO of HK Consult and he is highly coveted by Queen Bey’s entourage.

With class and elegance, Eleemane HK killed the system. His videos have been posted on Instagram by international dance platforms such as Dancers Tube which has 1.2 million subscribers and Shuffle Dance Tube 1 million subscribers, where Africans are not represented.

Today the question that everyone is asking is how Eleemane HK landed on these platforms since they only promote choreographers from the United States and the West.

Atypical and visionary, Eleemane HK, this native of Senegal has worked on the media coverage of popular songs and he is seen in the four corners of the most cult clips of recent years.

Her collaboration with Diddi Emah, Beyoncé’s dancer, right after the creation of her company HK Consult, opened up a range of opportunities for her.

As Diddi prepares for Cochella Homecoming, Her Majesty Queen Bey’s documentary airing on Netflix, she releases a song called Dakada, a tribute to her native Nigeria. Diddi and Eleemane HK worked on hyping up the song until Lions Gate, one of the biggest film production houses in the world, selected the song for performance in the popular dance series “Step Up”. .

A path to success

Influenced by popular culture, Eleemane HK started dancing at the age of 9. In front of Beyoncé’s clips, he took his first steps in Hip-Hop, Pop, Freestyle, Contemporary… which he perfected over time until he became a choreographer.

If the big names in hip-hop appeal to him, he is also sought after by television.

The artist – entrepreneur Eleemane HK, launched in 2016 his abstract art project named PersonnA which tells the story of an artist who wants to go beyond the imagination and takes place in a world where the enigma rubs shoulders with the strange and where earth and sky are one.

PersonnA marks a break in time, even a new artistic era. It’s a mixture of abstract, metapsychic, psychedelic, strange, esoteric, horror… One of these works was highlighted by the American channel BET, at the end of 2016 he participated in a short film that went to the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, nominated by CNN as part of innovations that could change the world.

Works shared by more than 25 science book authors e-fiction

In 2017, A Trip Beyond Mars Planet is the name of his artistic project, it is a 180° virtual reality slideshow that combines images, special effects and soundtrack and addresses themes such as uprooting, loss of values ​​and 100% creative works…

During the same year, one of these works was highlighted by BBC Africa via its Instagram account and some of these works were shared by more than 25 authors of science fiction books on twitter.

At the end of 2017, Eleemane HK started her career as an entrepreneur and was contacted by Diddi Emah, Beyoncé’s dancer, who first worked for: “Beyoncé, Ciara, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, Nichole Scherzinger, Tinashe, Ludacris, Usher, Future, Davido, Black Eyed Peas, she is in Beyoncé’s documentary Homecoming on Netflix, National Geographic for a film in tribute to Aretha Franklin and she was the artistic director of the last music video for Jason Derulo Acapulco and she made Eleemane HK her agent in Africa.

Nqobilé and Nyla appeal to Eleemane HK

Motivated by Beyoncé, Eleemane HK succeeds the shots of brilliance: he collaborates in particular with the sulphurous Nqobilé Danseur for whom he works on the media coverage of the hit “Look At Her”, then “Shake” and “SNM”. Note that Nqobile Danseur has worked with: “Rihanna, Drake (Summer Sixteen Tour), she is the actress of Davido’s IF clip, the actress of Diamond Platnumz Baila’s clip… and today Eleemane HK.. Her credits include a recent campaign as a choreographer for KENZO at Paris Fashion Week and today she taps into the talents of young HK.

Added Nyla Brick & Lace, with their famous song Love is Wicked which was listed for 97 weeks in 07 different charts around the world. Nyla and her sisters have written songs for: Kelly Rowland, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Lopez… certified gold. She did a featuring with Sean Paul for the song Pornstar, Ed Sheeran Shape Of You, Major Lazer Remix Light It Up. Nyla also calls on Eleemane HK and together they work on the Hard & Done music video a video clip of her and charly black and Jugglerz and many other projects.

Eleemane HK is a calm but fierce inspiration in her field. He has won international recognition and is the pride of an entire people. His path to success wasn’t necessarily conventional, but the Senegalese-born star knew he was destined for greatness.