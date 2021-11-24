elegance and performance at an affordable price

The compact segment remains one of the most competitive on the market. To the point of being the only one able to compete with SUVs in total sales. The renewed Audi A3 Sportback fully occupies this position.

The version that is now in dealerships retains the traditional sportsmanship with details such as its spoiler or its trapezoidal tailpipes. At the same time it is also longer which means greater habitability. By retaining the brand’s identifying details, such as its single-frame grille, the new A3 is sharper and more aggressive and gains appeal. Let’s see better:

Audi A3 Sportback road test

The interior of the Audi A3 Sportback takes a technological leap to be fully digitized, with the Audi digital cockpit instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central screen to control the MMI infotainment system, which is permanently connected to the Internet.

L’technological evolution it increases the options and customization but not the difficulty as it is very intuitive. Overall the feel inside the cabin is quality, although there are also some hard plastics in sight. Accessibility is good, the driving position is correct, and the rear bench space is ample to accommodate two adults. The trunk is 380 liters.

The 35 TFSI S range features a 150 HP petrol engine combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. Together with the Audi drive select mode selector, the Audi A3 Sportback offers everything a driver needs. It is comfortable and quiet, with good acceleration.

There shift lever offers short and precise strokes. Driving it is a pleasant experience, everything you can ask for in an Audi. In dynamic mode, the equivalent of the Sport in other cars, it stiffens the suspension and reduces its height by 1.5 centimeters. It is an exclusive of the S line variant which improves the throttle response.

Review of the new Audi A3 Sportback

Even at high speed on the motorway Peace of mind reigns in the Audi A3 Sportback. No noise can disturb the journey. Suspension comfort is also on par with the on-road performance of this premium compact. The quality of the assembly of the new Audi A3 Sportback is of an excellent level, like that to which the German car manufacturer has accustomed us for several years.

Plastic is quite present but overall it is of good quality and we still find foam materials. The mechanisms are precise and everything feels solid. Habitability is pretty good in the front, especially with the DSG box whose small control switch frees up a lot of space in the center tunnel, creating a feeling of space. Rear passengers enjoy less comfort, especially in terms of legroom.

With the new A3, Audi signs one winning compact and rich in quality. More smooth than fun, it is an excellent car on a daily basis. Which makes you want to check the kilometers without worrying too much about consumption. If Audi offers good services, it should be remembered that the expense commitment required for its premium status is higher, even in the face of the competition, whose entry cost is lower.