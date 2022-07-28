Elegansse offers the Ellanse facial rejuvenation treatment in Santander

In the search for eternal youth, many people look for effective alternatives to combat wrinkles and sagging that appears on the face due to age. Fortunately, at present, aesthetic medicine makes available all facial rejuvenation treatments that achieve smoother and younger skin without the need to go through an operating room.

One of these aesthetic procedures is carried out byelegantan aesthetic clinic with offices in three major cities in the country, which offers facial treatments free of side effects that revitalize and rejuvenate the skin with visible results from the first sessions.

Luminous and wrinkle-free skin with Ellanse rejuvenating facial treatment

The Elegansse aesthetic clinic, led by the doctor of medicine and surgery Carolina Perez Negueruelain its mission to offer innovative and effective alternatives to have a healthier face, has created the Ellanse facial treatment that reverses flaccidity, providing greater elasticity and luminosity to the face.

The procedure consists of the infiltration of a carboxymethylcellulose and polycaprolactone gel that is applied to the deepest layers of the skin to fill in wrinkles, folds and expression lines on the face, stimulating the generation of natural collagen that restores elasticity and luminosity. To the skin. The results are visible from the first 7 days after application and last up to three years, without requiring any other type of treatment during that time..

Ellanse is indicated for both women and men with skin with noticeable and advanced signs of aging. The application of the treatment lasts 30 minutes and does not require anesthesia. On the other hand, the specialists of the clinic assure that the technique does not generate secondary effects, only a slight redness or swelling in the face can be presented, which will disappear 1 or 2 days after having applied the aesthetic procedure.

Specialists in aesthetic medicine in Santander

With a history of more than 20 years of experience offering a variety of high quality and effective aesthetic treatments, Elegansse has managed to establish itself as a reference aesthetic clinic in Santander, as well as in its other locations in Gavà Mar and Barcelona. Part of the recognition they have achieved is due to the fact that they have formed a team of doctors with doctorates in medicine and surgery, passionate about beauty and continuous training in new advances in aesthetics, which allows them to offer innovative and cutting-edge techniques to improve the appearance of your patients.

The experience is complemented by its comfortable and innovative facilities, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top quality cosmetic products that guarantee healthy and young skin. To request an appointment with your team of specialists, users can enter the center’s website, where they will receive more information.



