Elegant and discreet: This is the favorite restaurant of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

It’s called Marix Tex Mex Café, a place specializing in Mexican food and famous for making the best margaritas in Los Angeles.

This Mexican restaurant is not only famous for its specialties, it is also famous because famous people like Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston can be seen there, who usually go there in the company of their closest friends, including Trudie Styler, the wife of the singer Sting, and Courtney Cox-Arquette, Jennifer’s partner in the series Friends where she plays the role of Monica.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston | Photo courtesy of Hello

In addition to dining and drinking the usual margaritas, this place, located in the heart of Santa Monica beach, is famous for being one of the most lively in the area.

That a couple as well known as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are regular customers confirms that, sometimes, celebrities choose places that have nothing to do with the typical Californian restaurants that overflow with luxury and glamour. And it is that in this place a young clientele predominates, with a desire for fun that, between enchilada and enchilada, between margarita and margarita, can listen to the best techno music, even during the brunch that takes place every Sunday morning.

Fajitas, burritos, tacos, ceviche, jalapeños… all Mexican gastronomy, at very reasonable prices; an affable staff attending the tables and the possibility of having dinner, when the weather permits, outdoors, are some of the characteristics that make it one of the favorite places for Hollywood stars.

His address: 1108 N Flores St. West Hollywood. Los Angeles, CA 90069-2902. Phone: (213) 656-8800.

