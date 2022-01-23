elegant and for ceremony I IODwoman

No.In the era of the baby bump in evidence, pregnant stars find a thousand ways to be cool, elegant, with versions even for ceremonies, thanks to outfits maternity to copy in winter and summer. From polka dots to macro flowers, from tight jersey to fluttering chiffon. All the more comfortable and chic models to be inspired by.

Winter and summer maternity outfits

Radiant and full of love, contemporary pregnant stars love to show off their maternal curves even on social media and red carpets. For several years now the baby bump he no longer hides. But, while Kylie Jenner enjoys sporting bold and provocative looks, there is also a sizeable host of celebs who make the big dream come true with glamorous yet comfortable maternity dresses.

Favorite patterns: stripes, flowers, polka dots

In order to shine better and maintain a high level of coolness and elegance, one of the flagships of star with the big belly is the dress in patterned fabric. If the i polka dots in black & white (Jennifer Lawrence) and flamboyant (Katy Perry), are also very strong two-tone stripes (Irina Shayk) and Floreal patterns (Emma Roberts, Miranda Kerr). For a maternity fashion that focuses on elegant outfits, perfect for a ceremony version.

Maternity clothing in a modern way

Sophie Turner teaches that in the perfect wardrobe of mom to be you can’t miss the timeless denim overalls. For Carrie Johnson And Anne Hathaway, instead, the time of pregnancy is perfect for wearing color block dresses in fluorescent shades.

But the real catchphrase of the maternity style of the stars modern is another: the dress – knee-length, midi or long – in neo-stretch materials that gracefully follow the lines. A true leitmotiv that crosses the seasons for maternity outfits to show off both winter and summer, very used by Rosie Huntington Whiteley with the leather blazer. But also from Kim Kardashian and from Chrissy Teigen, always with the inseparable floating duster.

THE high tech fabrics contemporary, light and extremely versatile, they allow an infinite series of combinations in the name of pure elegance. Provided they are chosen among the neutral palettes of grays and sand, or in classic wraparound black – with touches of gold – like Chloe Sevigny.

From ceremony and precious

Trends declare it formal style officially hype and suitable for everyday life. One more reason to study maternity outfits impeccable and refined by some celebs, even a few days after giving birth. Meghan Markle focuses on the total monochrome powder pink in shiny fabric, while Kate Middleton opt for the bon ton coat dark-brown with le décolleté in beige suede.

Carla Bruni is the quintessence of refined practicality with the little black dress flared ei low-heeled jewel sandals. And since elegance rhymes more and more with sparkling effect, in the group can not miss Chiara Ferragni with the silver coat on the white silk mini dress e Charlotte Casiraghi with the knee-length dress in golden lamé. Where the fine strap and essential creates an exquisite in an instant modern empire style.

