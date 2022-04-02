Elegant and sexy Scarlett Johansson looks that we must follow at 40

In addition to being pretty, Scarlett Johansson She is also recognized as one of the most sensual celebrities, a correct balance that she always shows in each of her outfits and that has made her an inspiration for many at 40 years old.

the protagonist of Black Widow does not let her age be a limitation to choose garments that highlight her attributes, but always respecting elegance and comfort because they are very important to her.

Scarlett Johansson’s looks that we should imitate at 40

infallible classics

The 37-year-old actress you know that in your closet there should always be room for those classic and basic garments They never disappoint, nor do they go out of style.

One of them is a black dress, which can be useful both to go to the office, attend a date or a formal event. In the case of the famous, she prefers a lingerie type and with an opening to attract all eyes.

work style

On the other hand, if we want to imitate Scarlett Johansson in her most casual chic version, all we have to do is make common pieces like a plain blouse in neutral tones and high-waisted pants that stylize the figure to look fabulous.

she prefers those wide boot models that are flattering for all body typesas well as being minimalist and not abusing accessories.

monochrome

Similarly, the interpreter of Lucy it is based on monocolor outfits, which are very flattering to stylize the figure and visually lengthen it, becoming a trick for short girls and those who want to look slimmer.

Especially if it is dark or neutral colors, also printing a lot of sobriety to our image. Take a cue from Scarlett Johansson and emulate her when it comes to your tailored suits.