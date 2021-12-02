News

Elegant clothes: copy the look of the stars for the holidays 2021

James Reno
The search for the perfect Christmas party dress begins now. Celebrities are now famous for their beautiful elegant dresses sported during this period. From glitter velvet, from red to black. Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and many other stars show us how to juggle the infinite proposals. Then just add a series of sparkling accessories, And that’s it. Here are some styling ideas that are perfect for to dress in style during the holidays.

Black slip dress with feathers

For a theatrical look, but also sexy, the black slip dress is a must-have. Kendall Jenner wears a model of Saint Laurent for a gallant date, combining it with sheer tights and matching slingbacks. In a very shiny silk satin, this is it a model that stands out already at the first step, thanks to the ostrich feathers that cover the edges. Simple, but effective.

Kendall Jenner with a black Saint Laurent slip dress combined with tights and slingbacks.

The long twill dress

For a look with a high level of glamor and elegant clothes, Rihanna is definitely the icon to be inspired by. With a fluid silhouette, a long dress (like the one signed by Bottega Veneta) is ideal for capturing attention with class. In copper-colored twill with a glossy finish, it lends itself to dinners and events, maintaining an essential design. The detail that makes the difference? The beautiful halter neckline that falls laterally on the back, with a final tassel. Tres chic.

elegant clothes

Rihanna wears a long twill dress by Bottega Veneta.

Rhinestones and beads

Red is known to be a great classic for Christmas, but the look of Dakota Johnson change the cards on the table. Choosing more neutral shades like blush pink or beige, instantly enhances one marked femininity and refinement. How to avoid looking too basic? By choosing a design where cascades of glitter, rhinestones and feathers are the protagonists. A sparkling mix & match that finds a perfect example in the dream dress worn by the actress. Nude sandals and a long coat, for a bon-ton but also warm outfit.

elegant clothes

Dakota Johnson wears a blush-colored dress with rhinestones and feathers.

