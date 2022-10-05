Elegant silk pajamas: the stars wear it in the city

R.to exist in the comfort and charm of the silk pajama suit is impossible. Especially when wearing it are fashion icons of the caliber of Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie. More elegant than a suit, more comfortable than a suitis the ideal solution to different needs. From day to night, equipped according to your style, it is already the 2022 must-have of the stars. That break the monotony of your wardrobe by giving you outfits with a good look chic but effortless.

For the day, like Gwyneth Paltrow

The trend of luxury nightwear is already spreading among it-girls and celebrities. And the American actress, now a beauty and lifestyle entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow is not caught unprepared. For an event of his brand, Goop, he chooses a pajama suit in line with his sparkling style. It is a canary yellow set consisting of a jacket, capri trousers and silk bralette. That the fashion icon wore unbuttoned, showing off her belly and pairing it with a gold chain necklace and sabot with feathers.

To travel, copying Angelina Jolie

The practicality of this refined, how simple, ensemble makes it the ideal choice also for all those situations where being comfortable is the priority. Just like when traveling. Angelina Jolie launches the most comfortable trend ever, which allows you to enjoy air flights and long transfers in the softest and most enveloping garment that exists: the pajamas. His, in silk, is signed by Valentino. Just like the practical matching leather slippers and the gold aviator glasses. Replace your hand luggage with one tote bag of Saint Laurent and proves to be a master of elegance even at high altitudes.

For the evening, as Sarah Jessica Parker teaches

A tailored pajama is officially the best way to look stylish, at the sea as in the city, in the summer of 2022. Even in the evening. There is something undeniably seductive and tempting in showing off home clothing even outside its walls, to go out for dinner or for a special party. All the more so if, from the silk suit, you can see a lace balconette braas does Sarah Jessica Parker.

Combined with a diamond sets consisting of necklace, bracelets and earrings, one clutch bag by Swarovski and sparkling décolleté, even the simplest pajamas become a sparkling night look.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED