Elena Ceauşescu was an impostor – Il Post

Elena Ceauşescu was born as Lenuța Petrescu and was for over forty years the wife and close collaborator of the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu, head of one of the most backward and brutal regimes of the Soviet bloc from 1965 to 1989. In addition to having long been Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Elena Ceauşescu was also a chemist, author of scientific studies that earned her several national and international awards, including from prestigious institutions such as the Royal Society of Chemistry of the United Kingdom.

However, as the Guardian in a long article, some personalities of the Romanian academic world are asking for these awards to be withdrawn in Ceauşescu, as well as the works still in circulation in which she appears as the only author, claiming that her academic prestige would be the result of a fraud built thanks to her enormous political influence.

Ceauşescu was born in 1916 in a small village in Wallachia, in southern Romania, to a peasant family. In 1939 she joined the Bucharest section of the Communist Party and met her future husband. Elena Ceauşescu’s political and social rise began after the latter became general secretary of the party, the highest communist political office. In the seventies, Elena Ceauşescu assumed a series of high-level roles in the party apparatus, but in parallel with the political prestige she was very keen to cultivate academic and scientific ones as well.

On the other hand, the communist ideology conferred a great value on science, as a fundamental element of industrial and therefore economic development. Furthermore, Ceauşescu came from a rural environment where people with a high level of education were few, and therefore admired.

Ceauşescu attended evening classes at the Bucharest Polytechnic, graduated in 1957 and began working in the National Institute of Chemical and Petrochemical Research (ICECHIM), in a department dedicated to the study of elastomer, a particular type of polymer. Then, at the end of the 1960s, he also obtained a doctorate from the Polytechnic. But over the years this linear version of his academic career has been questioned by various testimonies.

– Read also: The death of Nicolae Ceaușescu, the “Genius of the Carpathians”

Journalist and correspondent Edward Behr, in his book on the Ceaușescu spouses entitled Kiss the Hand You Cannot Bite: the Rise and Fall of the Ceaușescus, he wrote: “There is no record of his chemistry degree prior to his doctorate […] yet in 1960 she had a full-time job as a researcher at ICECHIM and in 1965 she became its director ». As for his doctoral thesis, there have always been doubts about the contribution that Ceaușescu actually made. Many scientists and her collaborators at ICECHIM have argued (after the fall of the regime in 1989) that they were forced to contribute to the thesis, and many of those who worked with her find it hard to believe that she had the ability to understand its contents.

In Behr’s book, the testimony of Mircea Corciovei, employed at ICECHIM at the time Ceaușescu was director, is cited. Corciovei said that talking to Ceaușescu was very complicated because “he gave orders and did not want discussions”, and that it was impossible to understand the true extent of his knowledge in the chemical field, because he never talked about the scientific aspects of the work: “he only cared about political and administrative issues “.

One day, by chance, Corciovei discovered by talking to us that he did not know what a chromatograph was (an instrument with which it is possible to separate the components of a mixture), and that he was unable to recognize the formula of sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ), which is usually taught in the early years of high school.

Despite his incompetence more or less known to his collaborators, Ceaușescu constantly sought academic approval and recognition, in Romania but especially abroad. The Romanian regime was one of the few Communist countries that could boast excellent relations with the Western bloc, to the point that US President Richard Nixon made an official visit to the country in 1969. Western benevolence was due to the critical and sometimes oppositional attitude that the Ceaușescu maintained towards the Soviet Union.

Taking advantage of this situation, Elena Ceaușescu instructed diplomats and regime officials to persuade foreign countries to offer her some kind of academic recognition, perhaps on the occasion of official visits or meetings.

There are various testimonies of the diplomatic pressure exerted by Ceaușescu in this sense. For example, that of Ion Mihai Pacepa, who was head of Romanian intelligence before deserting the regime in 1978. Nine years later he wrote a book in which he recounts that Ceaușescu once asked him to try to organize a ceremony with the universities of New York and Washington, to confer an honorary title on her. “I tried to explain to her that the president in the United States does not have the same power as the Romanian one in Romania,” Pacepa wrote. “The only result, however, was to cause Elena’s anger.”

Another example is reported by Dennis Deletant, historian and expert professor of Romania at University College London, who in 1978 was contacted by the dean of the faculty regarding some requests from Romanian diplomatic officials. They were asking for an honorary title for Ceaușescu ahead of his state visit in June of that year, and the principal wanted to know from him if that was a good idea. Speaking with the Guardian, Deletant reminds:

“The Romanian Embassy in London took a great deal of effort to try to get some British academic institutions to recognize Elena’s” scientific achievements “- she was hailed by the Romanian press as a” globally recognized scientist “even though I knew from reliable Romanian sources that his doctorate was the work of a professor from the University of Iași “.