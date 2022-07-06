Elena Furiase gives birth to her second daughter

The good news is already here. Elena Furiase has given birth to her second child. The couple formed by the well-known actress and Gonzalo Sierra welcomed the new joy of the house a few days ago. A news that has made this 2022 one of his best years and, of course, one of the most special.



This digital has tried to contact the grandmother of the offspring, lolita flowers, but without success. As indicated vanity exclusively, the interpreter already has in her arms a girl who was born in a hospital in Madrid.

Last January, the daughter of Lolita Flores announced the good news in her best professional moment. A happy statement that came days after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. “One Christmas Eve definitely united us,” the actress posted on her social networks. In addition, the plans of Furiase and the musician to expand the family were already known by their followers, who have eagerly awaited meet the new baby.

In the final stretch of her pregnancy, the actress was honest saying that despite the fact that “one’s body changed a lot and suddenly meats come out where there were none before”, she is doing better than she thought. Leaving aside the physical changes that every pregnant woman is predisposed to experience, the daughter of Lolita Flores confirmed that this second pregnancy had indeed been premeditated: “He has been searched, not like the previous time. You know what to expect.”. And it is that, after raising Noah, where she has discovered that being a mother is wonderful, Gonzalo’s wife has wanted to repeat and thus expand the Flores clan. However, the sex of the baby did not want to reveal it publicly, arguing that it was an unimportant issue. “I don’t want to say it because until they are born, it gives me a lot of things. And right away, if you say boy or girl, you are already given a life that gives me a lot of trouble, ”she sentenced. Now, turned into a “very intense mother”, the actress is taking care of the little one in the house.

Their second child together

Elena Furiase has once again faced childbirth, a unique experience that she was able to live in 2018 when Noah was born, making the actress a first-time mother. “Thank you all for your messages of love. We are happy. Our child is here.”announced the protagonist of The intership. Although the daughter of Lolita Flores has always been very hermetic with her intimacy, throughout these three years she has been showing the little boy on her social networks and her followers have been participants in her growth, yes, without letting her face be seen for respect your identity.

Wedding bells

Gonzalo and Elena began their romance in 2017 and soon the musician became another member of the Flores clan. Although both have led their relationship in the most discreet way, his good harmony can be seen through a screen. Her love story began when Guillermo Furiase, playing the role of Celestina, introduced her sister to his friend and colleague. At that moment, sparks flew and love took off like a fairy tale. Guillermo sang and Gonzalo was the bassist of the group Albha, without even thinking that their friendship would completely change Elena’s life.

That same year, the couple began a relationship and their connection was such that, just 12 months later, they were able to hold the fruit of their love, little Noah, in their arms. Converted into new parents and enjoying their affection, the couple married in a most discreet marriage bond. Now, celebrating four years of ‘yes, I do’, Elena and Gonzalo have welcomed to a new member that will make the family even happier.