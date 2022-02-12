Elena, the second life of a Milan judge who was once called Andrea

by Remy Morandi

When Andrew told his wife he wanted to become a woman, she replied: “You are dead to me, you no longer exist “. But today Andrea is more alive than ever. Indeed, he is Elena59 years old, trans judge * And lawyer in the province of Milan. To tell this transitional storyin an interview with Elena herself, is Mow.

Elena and the fear of losing clients at work

She was born as Andrea, but today her name is Elena. The lawyer and honorary judge says that her transition experience has not always been difficult and painful, but there have been unpleasant episodes, especially at work. “The chancelleries – Elena tells the AM Network lifestyle magazine – sometimes hearing a female voice say: ‘Ok, send the lawyer’, and I reply: ‘I’m the lawyer‘. Before, at Andrea’s, it had never happened to me that I had to specify it ”. And indeed, it is in her workplace that Elena is forced to suffer prejudices and to face the difficulties of her transition path. In fact, as she says, one of Elena’s biggest concerns was her clients. “For many years they had seen a lawyer in front of him with a jacket, a beard and a short hair. Of course, we know that there are T people, but it is one thing to see them on television or hear about them on social media, another is when you meet one in the flesh and choose to have them represented legally ”, Elena tells Mow. However, despite her fear, Elena does not lose any of her clients, demonstrating that they did not care about her transition. So Elena manages without too many problems to continue working and carrying out her duties as a lawyer. And in court as well, Elena does not feel discriminated against. “I don’t know if I’m dumb – she jokes with Mow – and if I don’t notice it. But honestly I can’t tell you that I have been subjected to explicit discrimination by someone “.

The “not at all simple” dialogue with his wife and family

The matter becomes complicated with the family. Before becoming Elena, Andrea had in fact been married for 19 years. “I loved my wife deeply,” Elena tells Mow. But when she told her that she wanted to go through this transition, her wife replied: “You are dead to me, you no longer exist.” Inevitable the displeasure of the then Andrea in having heard these words from his wife, the person who most of all should have or could have understood the need of her husband. But it didn’t happen. The dialogue and discussions with his wife – Elena tells Mow again – went on for a year. “It wasn’t easy at all!”, But in the end, after realizing that the transition path did not depend on couple problems or whatever, the wife understood the ex Andrea’s need. “We still love each other today and are very close,” Elena reveals to Mow.

Alessio Avellino, the policeman who did not want to wear heels

The transition path is never an easy choice. Today we told the story of Alessio Avellino, a 26-year-old Neapolitan policeman, who succeeded in his feat: that of taking the oath in trousers, and not in a skirt and heels. Alessio did not feel like a woman, she was not a woman. She was only so because her papers and his body said it. But before facing the transition path, Alessio had to face many difficulties. Then, thanks to the help of a woman, Michela Pascali, who supported him in his path, Alessio gradually managed to become what he was, what he wanted to be. “It is in communicating the fear that I began to understand that I can trust, of a few, but that I can trust. To be able to expose myself, to be able to try to show me. And so in the pain that invaded and pervaded me, I discovered eyes that dressed in my own colors have embraced my suffering, distorting it ”, Alessio told Polis Aperta, the LGBTI + association of the Police and the Armed Forces. When the day of the jury arrived, Alessio succeeded in his undertaking: “I swore in trousers because the multiple uniforms that met my request were evenly spent in responding to my need. And the day of the oath – concludes Alessio in the declaration to Polis Aperta – was a joy for me, despite everything, because what I was was partially aligned with what I was called to do “.