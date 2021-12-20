Eleonora Agnarelli “the girls with OnlyFans? Socially useless.”

It all started in September when Eleonnow Agnarelli publishes a Tiktok titled What I think of OnlyFans in which manifests its strong opposite to this social network for two very specific reasons. Tiktoker does not believe it is correct that the photograph of a part of her body takes on monetary value, because she is not for sale and, secondly, she disagrees that what prompts users to show their body is only the proceeds. economic.

We all want to get rich, but socially useless!

These are exactly the words he uses in the video, meaning that those who sell their image (it is good to point out that OnlyFans is a platform for content creators open to all genres, NOT only atadult entertainment) may not even be useful to society.

Eleonora Agnarelli “Nobody will want to study anymore”

“Since there will always be new sources of easy income, no one will want to take up socially important positions anymore, nobody will want more to study“. But is this really the case? OnlyFans was born in 2016, but is booming in 2020, perhaps due to the pandemic, the ‘free’ time it has created and the number of young people who have suddenly found themselves out of work. Taking as an example a faculty that we think can be considered ‘socially relevant’, such as medicine, we see that the official data of the Miur report that the candidates enrolled in the 2019 admission test for the degree courses in Medicine and Dentistry were 68,694, while in 2021 over 76,000; therefore there does not seem to be a shortage of people willing to study.

The creators of OnlyFans respond to Eleonora Agnarelli

The comments, both for and against his thesis, were not long in coming e someone creator by TikTok, who opened OF, they decided to answer, like Nanda Alfí Giovanna who takes the model’s work as an example:

So the work of the models is ethically wrong because as in many other jobs they put photos of their bodies up for sale to earn money. […] Most of those people are content creators, which means they bring entertainment to people.

Many have tried to explain to her that it is just entertainment and has nothing to do with the desire to study or life goals. To these statements you have decided to answer that the only one who can enjoy the entertainment given by her body is herself and whoever decides, not strangers looking for entertainment. Quite right statement, the body is hers and she decides, but no one mentioned that she too should have started a career on the social in question. Many girls registered with OnlyFans explained that they use it as a job to pay for their studies, that it is important to remember that not everyone is lucky enough to have parents willing to pay for their needs; but not even these reasons seem to have convinced Eleonora.

Eleonora Agnarelli reacts to the creators’ answers