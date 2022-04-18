Eleonora Daniele, the sad disease: “surgery is the only way” – the Democrat

The host of “Italian Stories” told about the appearance of some health problems that have literally destroyed her

Always precise and on the piece, Eleonora is nowadays considered among the most valid presenters of our TV. During her television career, which began around the beginning of the 2000s, the forty-five year old from Padua participated in the filming of many broadcasts.

Continuing to talk about the period in which he took his first steps in the world of entertainment, we can not forget his presence within the cast of the first edition ever of the Big Brother. Until then she worked in a bank but, after her brilliant journey in the most spied-on house in Italy, new perspectives materialized for her.

Daniele, who for a few years also took on the role of the actress, in 2015 published her first book entitled “True stories. Between news and novel “. Only in 2021 instead, the journalist returned to write another work, this time dedicated to the exciting story of her late brother, with the title “When I look you in the eye. Story of Luigi, my brother “.

Eleonora Daniele confesses her health problems

A few years ago, the well-known Italian presenter gave an interview to “ok-salute.it”, in which confessed to having suffered from a series of physical problems. Eleonora revealed that the high heels that she is forced to wear for several hours a day for work were undoubtedly worsening her ailment.

“At first I felt the usual collateral discomfort using unhealthy footwear, but then the situation started to get worse until it caused me acute back painso much so that a few times I had to resort to painkiller injections and put on flat shoes, ”said Daniele, who later turned to some specialists according to whom “Surgery was the only way” to solve your problem.

Not wanting to undergo the surgery, the reporter explained how she still managed to cure the heavy ailment that was gripping her: “I was totally against any kind of operation and so I started with physiotherapy cycles and massage sessions. This kind of care showed immediately positive effects but did not completely eliminate the protrusionbecause at the root of the problem, in addition to the harmful use of heels, there was a wrong lifestyle “.

In this way Eleonora began to follow a correct diet and, moreover, he resumed practicing physical activity. Significantly improving his lifestyle, combined withhelp from an osteopathwith the passage of time the pain has subsided until it disappears, allowing the TV presenter to take back her life serenely.