Eleonora Giorgi, the disabling disease: “I decided to …”

Eleonora Giorgia, one of the most beloved actresses of the eighties and nineties of Italian cinema, has confessed to having a serious health problem, which she is trying in every way to defeat or at least keep at bay.

She recently became a grandmother Eleonora Giorgi of the little one Gabriel. His son Paulhad from the union with the ex-husband Massimo Ciavarro he became a dad. The actress of Talcum powder is over the moon for this happy and windy and also through social media, loves to share every now and thenas does his daughter-in-law Clizia Incorvaia, some private moments, in the company of the grandson.

After participating in the Garnde Brother Vip a few years ago, Giorgi is often a guest of some television salon: on one of these occasions, she revealed of suffering from a health problem, inherited from dad and grandfather.

Eleonora Giorgi’s illness

Eleonora Giorgi have rheumatoid arthritis, the same disease that his father and grandfather suffered. It is a systemic chronic inflammatory disease, which attacks both large and small joints, causing them to become very painful.

It was the actress herself who revealed it from Serena Bortonetime ago a “Today is another day”. Eleonora Giorgi told of having experienced the first symptoms at the age of 37 and since then she has never gotten rid of it.

Also to Verissimo, from Silvia Toffaninthe Roman actress explained this problem, which is often disabling, specifying that it often struggles even to reach out for a greeting: “I have the same disease that my grandfather and father suffered from. My grandfather’s hand always comes to mind. He loved to write. But his disease, arthritis, had deformed his fingers ”. A very annoying disease that Giorgi though he decided to fight with all his might: “A heavy annoyance, even on stage: little by little I started hiding my right hand with every make-up and going to bed wearing a rubber glove full of anti-inflammatories. But I decided not to give up ” he told the columns of Ok Salute.

The first pains they reached the joints of the hands, near the base of the fingers. At first she herself confessed that she doesn’t really care about these symptoms. With the passing of the years, however, these pains became more persistent and eventually found out of suffer from the same pathology that their father and grandfather had.