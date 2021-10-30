News

Eleonora Giorgi turns 68, her son Paolo Ciavarro 30 and yes, they are two drops of water

“Happy birthday mami! Get ready that your greatest gift will arrive soon!”. Eleonora Giorgi blew out 68 candles this week and her son Paolo Ciavarro could not fail to celebrate her, reminding her that very soon, to be exact at the end of February, she will play the most beautiful role of her life, that of grandmother. Paolo who just turned 30 yesterday (and on 10 October he celebrated the arrival of 41 years of his girlfriend Clizia Incorvaia at his side for a year and a half, ed) is about to become the father of a boy, Nina’s long-awaited little brother, born from Clizia’s relationship with her first husband, singer of Vibrazioni, Francesco Sarcina. The world “tinged with blue” and a name yet to be decided even if Leonardo and Gabriele are in pole position since the discovery of the positive test. Open bets on the eye color of Ciavarrino which could be the same as dad and grandmother (which yes, they are two drops of water).

The cerulean look is the same and even the nose has the same invoice: the resemblance between Eleonora, the undisputed sex symbol of the 70s / 80s / 90s, and Paolo is striking and under the eyes of all (on Instagram). Evident, it must be said, also the paw of dad Massimo Ciavarro in Mendel’s crossroads visible to the naked eye in the golden curls and the physique du rôle: a striking assonance like never before in their participation as a couple in Beijing Express in 2013, a springboard launch on mini Ciavarro TV which was followed by the experiences ad Friends, in the television court of Forum and al Big Brother Vip 4 where he met his Clizia (with Mom’s blessing).

Paolo is the result of the love that lasted 12 years between Eleonora Giorgi and Massimo Ciavarro. The two met on the set of Taste of the Sea 2 in 1983 and she is struck by “his beauty, his light, his sympathy”. She already has a marriage behind her with Angelo Rizzoli from which her son Andrea was born in 1980 (and a flirtation with Warren Beatty and a no to Jack Nicholson). In 1991 the son was born, in 1993 they married and then said goodbye two years later. The reasons for the divorce have never been clarified even if Massimo had his say in a recent magazine with Caterina Balivo in come to me: “Our separation was very painful. She had her good reasons. A woman wants continuous demonstrations and gestures of love, which I did not express through facts.” In a few months a sky-blue-eyed baby will reunite theirs. streets …

