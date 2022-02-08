Eleonora Giovanardi: “I, between Lea, DiCaprio and Melato”

MILAN – Harold Pinter and Checco Zalone, Mariangela Melato and Leonardo DiCaprio, and then Strehler and J-Ax, Ronconi, Mattarella and Scrubs: conversing with Eleonora Giovanardi is like taking a ride on a roller coaster of pop culture, talking a lot about medical drama and theater as well as literature, politics and activism. This time the opportunity is for Lea – A new Daya new series that will be broadcast on Rai1 every Tuesday until March 1st, in which she plays Dr. Anna Galgano. “References? My mother is a neurologist so I leave you to imagine the difficulty in interpreting the role “she laughs. “I was happy to play a different role than usual: I’m almost a villain and I was fascinated by looking for the nuances of the character”.

THE SERIES – “Where do we start from? I would say right from her, from Anna Galgano, gynecologist, doctor and in love with the primary Marco Colomba, played by Giorgio Pasotti, as well as a great friend of Lea’s, played by Anna Valle. The love for the same man has divided us and therefore Anna is a bit of the antagonist of the series. I don’t want to go further to avoid spoilers, but my Anna will try above all to defend her happiness and to hold onto Marco. I was intrigued by this less reassuring part of her. Often, also because of my physicality, I always play positive roles and this thing sometimes weighs on me, so I took the whim off… ».

MEDICAL DRAMA – “I haven’t followed all the medical series, of course, but I must confess that I was a huge fan of ER – Doctors on the front line, since the days of George Clooney. Even today when I think back to Dr. Green’s death it is deep mourning. And then among my favorite lane series I put Scrubs – Doctors at their first irons, which at the time conquered us all. I believe the secret of success, I also think of Grey’s Anatomy, both the choral cast and the stories that hospital events allow to tell. Again in the case of Lea – A new Day on the set there was a great affinity. We found ourselves very well and I must say that Anna (Valle, nda) is a person to learn from: great professional, never a memory hole, always in a good mood “.

THE CARREER – “My career? I started from the theater, so I know well that you always have to keep your feet on the ground and I also know very well that you can’t always choose. Now I find it hard to evaluate my path because I’m in the middle, I’m inside this ball of stuff and I can’t find a thread. I tend to be very self-critical, I always care, but I’m also always looking for different things. After LeaI turned Dark Mattera very dark film in which I am a mother to whom they kidnap the child and a very funny comedy like California by Cinzia Bomoll with with the Donatellas, Lodo Guenzi and Nina Zilli ».

MY MYTH # 1 – «Mariangela Melato. I have a veneration for her that comes from afar. I think she was a really huge actress because she had no problem with changing tone, being so many different things, being comic or dramatic. She didn’t care. You saw her doing Olimpia inOrlando furious di Ronconi, then you found it in Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue August sea and again in Medea then. And although she was under the wing of a teacher like Ronconi she never became ronconiana, it has never been plagiarized, indeed, it has remained very free. A woman of rare beauty, a beauty that is also alien, different, unique ».

IO & ZALONE – «I can’t deny it: there is a before and after the role of Valeria in Where am I going?. Thanks to that film and to Checco, the world of cinema became aware of me, it understood that I existed. I don’t want to take too much credit, but I did five auditions, I also auditioned for other roles, such as that of the character of Sonia Bergamasco. Then an incredible alchemy was created with Checco and Gennaro (Nunziante, the director, nda) and it all happened very simply. But if I think back to that film today, it wasn’t a job, it was a vacation. We also worked on Sundays and no one complained. Checco in Sanremo? The lyrics were well written, but I think maybe we can laugh at the LGBT + community in a more modern way… ».

MY MYTH # 2 – «Him, the man who has never disappointed me: Leonardo DiCaprio. I even like it in Don’t Look Up. Because? Because he’s always into the character and in any movie, even if the movie is bad, he’s always sensible. Pay attention: he always follows a path of him. Maybe just in The Aviator it’s not at its best. But we want to talk about Revolutionary Road? I take some scenes from that movie as examples when I do acting class. Look at his face, the disillusionment, the cynicism that slowly occupies his face. That movie has an adult narrative with a thousand nuances and the two of them – DiCaprio and Kate Winslet – wear them all. Basic”.

DIRECTOR – “What if you could choose a director to work with? I say Paolo Virzì, to give life to one of his characters. I must say though that I have seen it recently Latin America and I’d also like to work with the D’Innocenzo brothers, perhaps in a sick fairy tale like that. I like that anguish they bring to their world, you see Bad Tales. There is something that intrigues me, perhaps because it seems distant from me and perhaps it is not. And then I say Phoebe Waller-Bridge, because it’s incredible: in Fleabag he writes, directs and acts without flaunting it too much. A complex and entertaining champion who cannot be forced into a genre or a definition. A genius”.