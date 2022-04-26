Elesky cancels his American tour: “I am very affected”

“It’s happening, I haven’t dreamed it“, said Elena Loredo less than 24 hours ago upon her arrival at the McCarran airport in Las Vegas. It was going to be the culmination of a project that Elesky (his streamer alter ego) had been preparing for years and announcing for months, but in the end it could not be.

Everything was ready in NAB-Show, an event that takes place from yesterday until Wednesday in the ‘City of Sin’ and that was going to have a stellar performance by the streamer pianist. Designed as a “gathering of entertainment professionals”, Elesky was going to demonstrate how she had achieved dazzle your audience with the power of music. And due to a customs procedure, everything has gone to waste…

As he explained in a thread on Twitter, the border agents have prevented him from passing, after eating a Gijón – Madrid on AVE, a plane from the capital to London, and from there another direct to Las Vegas. “A (very unpleasant) policeman came and took me to a police room. They took me to the counter, they took my mobile (he had it in his hand), and he began to ask me what why at the NAB Show they hire me and not an American“.





According to North American law, it is the official in charge of customs control who has the last word on whether to allow access to the country or not, and luck was not on Elena’s side despite “carrying all the documentation” that legally accredited their access and the expected bolus.

Very strict in their rules, any suspicion of fraudulent work or unauthorized visit is severely punished: “I started to feel dizzy, my ear started ringing, I asked her please if she could let me call my mother, to which the police refused every time I asked him,” he says in his official profile.

Perhaps it would be his first visit to the United States and he has never had to face the long faces of customs agents. Since the attacks against the Twin Towers in 2001, the level of security has multiplied exponentially, and “going to work” is one of the worst arguments you can make at the airport. Tip for those cases: better say you’re visitingand save the details for when you come back.

Unfortunately, Elesky is already in Madrid, surrounded by friends and asking her followers comprehension for not broadcasting for a while on Twitch. “I’m not ready to go live and talk about this because I’m still very affected. I prefer to say it here now so that when I return it will be more assimilated”.