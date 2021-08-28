Elettra Azarath: «OnlyFans’ step backwards? A victory for us sex workers »- The video interview

The online paid photo platform OnlyFans announced last week that it plans to ban sexually explicit content from the site starting October 1st. A couple of days later he got there rethought following the protests of the many sex worker who currently earn their living through the online resource. Tim Stockely, founder of OnlyFans, in an interview with the Financial Times he accused the banks of forcing him to make the decision, arguing that the credit institutions did not want to guarantee the banking and payment services necessary to keep the site going. In an email to subscribers, the company later said that their financial partners were “ready to support any type of content creator.” Waiting to understand if everything is really resolved or if this is just the umpteenth stage of the war waged against adult content, Open spoke about the story with whom OnlyFans uses it every day. Elettra Arazatah is Italian, she works as sex worker in London and in this interview he explains that those who do their job want only one thing: dignity.

Video editing by Vincenzo Monaco

