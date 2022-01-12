Elettra Lamborghini, for the singer a statue at Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam- Corriere.it

from Entertainment editing

The popularity of the Italian singer and influencer grew in the Netherlands also thanks to the recent marriage with the famous DJ Afro Jack, originally from Holland

Italian singer, television personality and influencer Elettra Lamborghini will be represented with a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Amsterdam. We have noticed a growth in the number of Italian tourists both in the capital and at our museum and for this reason we have decided to represent an Italian character, explained Quinten Luykx, general manager of Madame Tussauds Amsterdam.

Foreign tourism, continues Luykx, represents about 70 for us per cent of total visitors of which, in particular, 12 per cent of Italian nationality, with an average age between 20 and 25 years. Furthermore, the Italian market is the one that has grown faster than the others in recent years. The museum’s global brand team, through social analysis, Google searches and sample questions to its visitors, has identified Elettra Lamborghini as a very popular character among the Italian and Dutch public as well as the most requested figure for the representation of its own statue of wax.

Its popularity grew in the Netherlands also thanks to the recent marriage with the famous DJ Afro Jack, originally from Holland. In September 2021, Elettra went to Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam where she posed for over three hours for the sculptors, who took her measurements, took hundreds of photos and detected all the details useful for the creation of the statue: from the shading from the eyes to the tone of her skin, from the color of her hair to the shape of her teeth.

Finally, a 3D scan was also created which faithfully reproduces all the characteristics of Elettra and which represents an additional tool for a perfectly proportioned wax statue. The singer and influencer is the first Italian celebrity to have posed for the reproduction of the wax statue at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam. The sculpture will be presented in Italy by Elettra herself in May 2022 and will then be placed towards the summer in the museum, in the Music Area among the other greats such as Beyonc, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. With its eccentricity and striking style, the Electra statue will add a splash of color to the Dutch collection.