Elettra Lamborghini ignites social media: breathtaking abs

In the new Elettra Lamborghini Instagram story there is a small detail that does not go unnoticed. Here’s what the heiress did.

Let’s go back to talking about Elect Lamborghini, after rumors that would see the most famous Italian heiress in the world far from our peninsula. For the singer these are days of relaxation, after the promotion of her new Christmas single, released in early December just for the holiday period.

For the uninitiated, the Bolognese singer will be the first Italian to enter the prestigious museum Madame Tussauds of Amsterdam. Elettra a few days ago gave the news to the fans, publishing some shots on the new project that sees her directly involved.

The granddaughter of Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of one of the most important car manufacturers in the world, posed for more than six hours for the sculptors. The latter were very careful to capture every detail of his face and body. To try to make the best possible achievement.

The work will be presented in our country in the month of May. It will later be returned to the Dutch museum in the summer. It will take over in the Music Area, where there are the likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Elettra Lamborghini and the “hot” gift for Christmas

Elettra Lamborghini heats up social media: abs in evidence

Immediately after the Christmas holidays, Elettra decided to resume traveling in the countries of. Worldwide. But on these trips the singer is never alone. Beside her is her inseparable husband Afrojack, Dutch producer and disc jockey.

The two got married in September 2020 and their life is divided between Italy and Holland, the birthplace of Elettra and Nick van de Wall (her husband’s real first name). But they also often go to the United States, Dubai, Belgium and other countries.

These days the couple is in Switzerland, precisely in Gstaad, where they are relaxing surrounded by snow-capped mountains and where they are dedicated to skiing. They stay in a very luxurious grand hotel, where they have all the comforts and conveniences possible and imaginable.

Elettra Lamborghini and the difficult past: here is her guardian angel

These also include massages for total relaxation. A few hours ago Elettra posted stories in which she was getting her abdomen massaged, showing her fans that under her shirt she has a great sculpted physique, thus heating up social networks.