Elettra Lamborghini in Amsterdam as you did not expect

The singer Elettra Lamborghini arrived in Amsterdam in very particular guises: at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

Elettra Lamborghini continues to amaze his audience, this time in completely different guises, ad Amsterdam in one of the most famous museums in the world.

Italian singer, television personality and influencer Elettra Lamborghini will be represented with a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Amsterdam. Let’s find out the details of this exciting novelty for the idol of millions of fans.

Elettra Lamborghini at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Amsterdam

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is very famous in the world thanks to his works, wax statues representing international personalities famous in every nation.

Now the first Italian to attend the Amsterdam office will be Elettra Lamborghini, a very famous singer and influencer who has been becoming popular in recent years.

In September 2021 Elettra has been to Madame Tussauds, where he posed for over three hours for the sculptors, who took his measurements, took hundreds of photos and detected all the details useful for the creation of the statue: from the shade of the eyes to the tone of his skin, from the color of his hair to the conformation of his teeth.

From this it then arose a 3D scan, which faithfully reproduces all the characteristics of Elettra and which represents an additional tool for a perfectly proportioned wax statue.

This special sculpture it will be presented in Italy by Elettra Lamborghini itself, precisely in May 2022, and will then be placed in the Dutch museum in the summer, in the “Music Area” among the other greats such as Beyoncè, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

The Madame Tussaud Museum in Amsterdam

Madame Tussauds is located right in the heart of Amsterdam, in Dam Square, one of the most beautiful squares in the place. It is a perfect place for tourists, a fun and one-of-a-kind museum.

There are many famous faces “exhibited” at Madame Tussauds, as well as some exhibits that reveal how very realistic wax sculptures are made.

The statues are divided into sectors: there is the area of ​​the A-Listers, or number one in Hollywood like George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie. Then there is the music area, where you will be able to see reproductions of Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Adele or Taylor Swift. Still there are the Avengers, characters from films like James Bond and ET, but also the Royals of England.

In short, a fun place, great for spending a few carefree hours, visiting a museum outside the classic canons.