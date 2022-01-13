Elettra Lamborghini, the first Italian wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam

by Letizia Cini

“Finally I can tell you, I will be the first Italian celebrity to have a wax statue of her at Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam“. Elettra Lamborghini rejoices on Instagram, and posts stories with the sessions necessary for the reproduction of her luxuriant physique. The national Elettra has been identified as a popular character both among the Italian and Dutch public, after her marriage to dj Afro Jack, originally from the Netherlands.

Elettra – who is now resting on skis in Gstaad – she has already been to Amsterdam to pose for over three hours for the sculptors, who took his measurements, took hundreds of photos and found all the details useful for the creation of the statue. Finally, a 3D scan was also created that reproduces all the characteristics of Elettra. Sculpture, materially made in London, will be presented in Italy by Lamborghini itself next May and will then be placed in the Dutch museum in the summer, alongside Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

The announcement

Elettra Lamborghini it will then be represented with a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Amsterdam. “We have noticed a growth in the number of Italian tourists both in the capital and at our museum and for this very reason we decided to represent an Italian character “he announced Quinten Luykx, general manager of Madame Tussauds Amsterdam.

“Foreign tourism represents for us about 70% of total visitors of which, in particular, 12% are of Italian nationality, with an average age between 20 and 25 years“. The museum’s global brand team identified Elettra Lamborghini as a very popular figure among the Italian and Dutch public. Her popularity grew in the Dutch country after her marriage to the well-known dj Afro Jack, originally from the Netherlands.

The museum and the statue

The Madame Tussauds of Amsterdam opened in 1970 in Kalverstraat and moved to Dam Square in 1991. All statues are made in Tussauds Studios in London. After one or more laying sessions in which more than 200 different measurements are taken, a clay statue is first made and immediately after a mold into which the wax is poured. The statue, to which real hair is then applied, is then hand painted with oil colors. Creating the wax figure takes six to nine months and has a cost that is around 250,000 euros. About 20 people work for the creation of each statue.

Famous characters

Among the famous people, Elvis Presley, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Madonna. But there are also pioneers of art, science and culture, including Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí and, of course, Vincent van Gogh. Inside the very famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in Amsterdam, next to real ‘sacred monsters’ that have made the history of humanity, from next summer there will also be an Italian character. The first, to tell the truth. An all-Bolognese excellence: Elettra Miura Lamborghini.

The choice

Secret revealed

To reveal all the background that accompanied the genesis of the wax statue is the singer herself. On Instagram, of course, his favorite platform: reliefs and 3D graphic reproductions appeared in the ‘stories’, as well as photos posed in front of the artists. “I can finally tell you – Elettra Lamborghini confesses to his followers -: I will have my statue at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Amsterdam “. Pem Pem, Electra!