Elevate Brands offers Bitcoin payments on Coinbase Prime

Elevate Brands today announced its “Cash or Coin” acquisition program and integration with Coinbase Prime.

As per industry observations, Elevate Brands is always looking for ways to make its acquisition and operations processes more efficient. They announced today that they would integrate with Coinbase Prime to receive payments in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. This should help them save money by not having upfront costs when purchasing products from the Amazon marketplace.

This innovative new strategy allows Elevate to capitalize on opportunities in the crypto space and gives investors unprecedented access.

Ryan Gnesin, CEO of Elevate Brand, said;

“We are excited to be at the forefront of Amazon’s new digital age, and we believe that cash or coins will make it easier than ever for consumers wanting to access cryptocurrencies.”

He also added;

“The integration with Coinbase Prime gives us an edge in bringing our brands closer to achieving this goal.”

Bitcoin price managed to hold the $ 37K price support well. Source: Tradingview.com

Nick Eary sold his company to Elevate last year. He will receive his bitcoin payments next month. Sellers who are paid directly through the Coinbase Prime account benefit from lower fees or high volume limits and can access features not available on other platforms.

Nick enthusiastically said in an interview that Elevate is the first cryptocurrency beneficiary:

“When I sold my business, I had planned to allocate part of the funds to bitcoin. Being able to get paid in crypto instantly through Elevate has made investing a much easier process. “

Elevate offers Bitcoin payments for the referral program

In a move that could be the start of many other crypto-based incentive programs, Elevate recently introduced its new referral program. Anyone who reports a successful acquisition to Amazon is entitled to receive up to $ 500,000 in cash or equivalent blockchain-based cryptocurrency (i.e., Bitcoin). The Empowery ECommerce cooperative received its first referral payment in Bitcoin.

Empowery founder Steve Simonson said Elevate’s Cash or Coin program arrived just in time. In his words, “Thankfully we have found the perfect way to learn more about cryptocurrencies. We know it will be an exciting year, with many changes already underway. So we decided to have Coinbase Prime as our cryptocurrency holder “.

The Elevate team is making waves in the Amazon marketplace. The firm, which has rapidly grown its private label portfolio through deals and acquisitions in the past year alone, has raised $ 370 million from leading global institutional investors and acquired 32 brands at a rate of 3-4 per year. month. The company has grown more than 500% since opening its second office in Austin, Texas.

Elevate Brands is a company that specializes in launching products on Amazon. They are currently ranked in the top 100 sellers of all time, and own 32 private label brands, including Sqribble bedding accessories for millennials.