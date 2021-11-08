Eleven “Health Homes” (each with 10 doctors and 8 nurses) and three new “community hospitals”: the Segnana project with PNRR money – Chronicle

TRENTO. The Province of Trento sent to the Ministry of Health the request to participate in the distribution of funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) for the realization of 11 Houses of health (now called in the Community Homes document) e 3 community hospitals, as well as for all other interventions envisaged by the NRP in the Health mission (including: home as the first place of care and telemedicine, large equipment and hospital digital, towards a safer and more sustainable hospital, development of the technical-professional skills of healthcare personnel).

This was announced by the councilor for health, Stefania Segnana, who said: «Now we are waiting for them to answer us to confirm the resources. Initially, 12 Health Homes had been proposed to us, but in the last document it says 11. Let’s wait ».

In fact, in mid-October the Ministry of Health has already drawn up a first draft of «Proposal for provisional programmatic allocation of resources to Regions and autonomous Provinces for Pnrr projects». Trentino is assigned 66,019,153.64 euros out of a total of 8 billion 42,960,665.58 euros of total resources for the implementation of the objectives agreed by Italy with Europe. This is 0.82%, taking into account that 40% of the resources are destined for the Southern Regions.

Of the 2 billion earmarked for the construction of at least 1,350 Health Homes throughout Italy, the Province of Trento is assigned € 16,359,965.18 to build 11 Health Homes, considering that today there is not even one of these structures in the provincial territory (average unit cost of about 1,481,000 euros), despite being provided for by a national law of 2007. “Casa della salute” is called the one that was inaugurated in Storo, but which is not yet fully operational.

And the same goes for the Community hospitals. They don’t exist in Trentino. And with this “double zero” we are not the only territory, since there are also the Province of Bolzano, Val d’Aosta, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Puglia.

To catch up with the European and national objectives, the Province of Trento will therefore now be assigned € 8,179,982.59 to build 3 community hospitals. But what exactly is it about? AND why is the Province now ready to carry out in its organization of health and social services in the area what it has not wanted to do for 14 years? Just so as not to lose the funds of the NRP?

The Houses of Health (or Community Homes), are multipurpose structures that provide basic health services and where a multidisciplinary intervention model and social and health integration are promoted. They should become the coordination point of the social and health services on a territory, thanks also to the physical contiguity of the services and of reference for citizens, in particular for the chronically ill. The offices of general practitioners must be located within the structure and continuity of care must be guaranteed. There should be 10 general practitioners and 8 nurses in each community house in addition to 5 units of administrative staff.

In Trentino it should therefore “absorb” the planned but not yet realized model of the “Silver Space”, a system of social-health and social-assistance services for the elderly and chronically ill at the valley community level.

The community hospitals on the other hand, they are primary care health units with short-term hospitalization, which perform an intermediate function between home and hospitalization. It is therefore a structure that serves to guarantee intermediate care, i.e. those necessary for those patients who are medically stabilized, who do not require hospital assistance, but are too unstable to be treated in a simple classic outpatient or residential regimen.

A little bit what today is the “intermediate care ward” that was previously housed at the RSA De Tschiderer in Trento (Diocese) and which the Fugatti junta immediately transferred to San Camillo (Camiliani).