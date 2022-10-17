Eleven killed in Russian military camp near Ukraine

At least eleven people were killed and fifteen wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a Russian military training camp in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, denouncing an “attack.”

This shooting occurs in full military mobilization in Russia, decreed on September 21 after the setbacks suffered by the Russian army on the Ukrainian front and after a week of bombing by Ukraine in the Belgorod region.

“On October 15, at a military camp in the Uest military district in the Belgorod region, two citizens from a CIS country carried out an attack,” the official statement said, referring to the Commonwealth of Independent States ( CIS), made up of several former Soviet republics.

‘During a shooting training of volunteers to take part in the special military operation [de las tropas rusas en Ucrania]the terrorists opened fire with automatic weapons against members of the unit,” the ministry details.

“In the shooting, 11 people died. Fifteen were injured of varying severity and were taken to health facilities to be treated,” he says.

“The two terrorists were killed by replica shots,” the text concluded without offering more details about the identity of the deceased.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “partial” military mobilization on September 21 to reinforce contingents in Ukraine, where Russian troops suffered several setbacks.

The Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, indicated in early October that more than 200,000 people had been enlisted in the Russian forces since the announcement of that mobilization.

Tens of thousands have fled the country to avoid forced recruitment.

In recent days, tension has been rising in the Belgorod region, where authorities have reported almost daily attacks from Ukraine.

On Saturday, the local governor announced a shelling of an oil depot near Belgorod, capital of the region of the same name.

On Friday, a power station was hit, causing power outages in the area, according to the same source.

The shooting on a military ground comes after the Russian power warned that Ukrainian “terrorist attacks” could take place.

The Russian security services (FSB) said on Wednesday that they had arrested eight people suspected of involvement in the bomb attack that damaged the Crimean bridge on October 8.

They also claimed that they had defused two other attempted attacks that they attributed to kyiv.

Russia has in recent years experienced weapons incidents in the country’s barracks in the context of hazing, a problem that has plagued the Russian military for a long time.