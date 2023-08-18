Eleven people died in a fire at a hostel in France where a group of disabled people spent the summer

Another 17 people were evacuated from the home in the town of Wintzenheim, near the border with Germany.

firefighters have found Eleven bodies among the charred remains of a shelter for the disabled and their carers in the Alsatian town wintzenheimprior to Francewho suffered a violent incident this Wednesday FireJudicial sources confirmed.

this confirms Eleven killed, whereabouts unknownwhile others 17 managed to escapeHowever, one of them received very serious injuries.

The press was briefed on the number of victims from the scene Nathalie KielwasserThe deputy prosecutor of the neighboring city of Colmar, according to public channel Franceinfo.

due to fireAt present, they are being probed, but it is learned that the deceased were on the second floor of the building, from where only a few people managed to escape in time, while those on the ground floor survived.

While the two men were still being searched, Fire Lt. Col. philippe houwilerThe head of the rescue operation told the press that the fire had gutted a large part of the building and caused the second floor to collapse, making the wreckage “unstable” and complicating the search.

building Welcomed 28 members of the group of people with mild mental disabilities and their monitorsNancy (NE) is coming from town, who was on vacation.

The fire broke out at around 6.30 am and spread rapidly burn 300 out of 500 square meters of the buildingThe Prefecture (government delegation) of the Upper Rhine Department reported.

Firefighters dispatched a significant contingent of 76 people, eleven vehicles and an emergency medical post, including forty paramedics. Drones were later deployed to help locate the victims.

Prime Minister, elizabeth bourneand the Minister for Solidarity and Families, Aurore Berge, while President, personally traveled to Wintzenheim, Emmanuel MacronSent condolence messages on social networks.

“In Wintzenheim, flames engulfed a shelter for people with disabilities and their caregivers. In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Our security forces and our active emergency services thanks to.” head of state.

part of the hostel ITEP NetworkWhose centers welcome youth, adolescents and young adults with mental or intellectual development problems.

A psychological care center was also set up at the site for family members and survivors.