Entertainment

Eleven people died in a fire at a hostel in France where a group of disabled people spent the summer

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner5 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Another 17 people were evacuated from the home in the town of Wintzenheim, near the border with Germany.

firefighters have found Eleven bodies among the charred remains of a shelter for the disabled and their carers in the Alsatian town wintzenheimprior to Francewho suffered a violent incident this Wednesday FireJudicial sources confirmed.

this confirms Eleven killed, whereabouts unknownwhile others 17 managed to escapeHowever, one of them received very serious injuries.

The press was briefed on the number of victims from the scene Nathalie KielwasserThe deputy prosecutor of the neighboring city of Colmar, according to public channel Franceinfo.

due to fireAt present, they are being probed, but it is learned that the deceased were on the second floor of the building, from where only a few people managed to escape in time, while those on the ground floor survived.

While the two men were still being searched, Fire Lt. Col. philippe houwilerThe head of the rescue operation told the press that the fire had gutted a large part of the building and caused the second floor to collapse, making the wreckage “unstable” and complicating the search.

building Welcomed 28 members of the group of people with mild mental disabilities and their monitorsNancy (NE) is coming from town, who was on vacation.

The fire broke out at around 6.30 am and spread rapidly burn 300 out of 500 square meters of the buildingThe Prefecture (government delegation) of the Upper Rhine Department reported.

Firefighters dispatched a significant contingent of 76 people, eleven vehicles and an emergency medical post, including forty paramedics. Drones were later deployed to help locate the victims.

Prime Minister, elizabeth bourneand the Minister for Solidarity and Families, Aurore Berge, while President, personally traveled to Wintzenheim, Emmanuel MacronSent condolence messages on social networks.

“In Wintzenheim, flames engulfed a shelter for people with disabilities and their caregivers. In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Our security forces and our active emergency services thanks to.” head of state.

part of the hostel ITEP NetworkWhose centers welcome youth, adolescents and young adults with mental or intellectual development problems.

A psychological care center was also set up at the site for family members and survivors.

according to the criteria of

trust project

know more

(TagstoTranslate)International(T)Events(T)France

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner5 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

I Am Legend 2 might repair the most important mistake within the Zombie film with Will Smith.

3 weeks ago

Laura Escanes’s dance in the rain a la Rihanna causes a furor at the second gala of ‘El Desafío’

January 21, 2023

Bizarrap and Penelope Cruz’s impromptu meeting included a hilarious wink from the actress

5 days ago

Elton John admits his concern about his participation in Glastonbury – rock & pop

June 6, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button