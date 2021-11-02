Sports
Eleven Sports, Kruk at CN24: "Legia Warsaw? The coach brought the 2nd team from C to B! There are defensive problems, a situation that hasn’t occurred for years" – CalcioNapoli24
- Eleven Sports, Kruk to CN24: “Legia Warsaw? The coach has brought the 2nd team from C to B! There are defensive problems, a situation that has not occurred for years”FootballNaples24
- IL MATTINO – Legia-Napoli, Demme owner. Five changes for SpallettiAreaNapoli.it
- “He worked in the pool”: Naples, with Verona is an emergency in defenseSeriesANews
- Other than the Conference League! Il Mattino: Spalletti wants to avoid it like the plague, but in Warsaw it is the first European crossroadsFootballNaples24
- Spalletti’s lip and the words of his teammates: so Petagna remained at NapoliAreaNapoli.it