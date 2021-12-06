Elex 2, tried – Nerd4.life

In the meanders of the web they are called “Eurojank”: RPGs often coming from various parts of Europe (mostly that of the East, although this is not the case today), who care little about accessibility and usually offer a sea of statistics and elements almost never balanced by a technical sector or a design that is up to par. They are complex, clumsy and seemingly backward creatures, which however almost always manage to conquer a niche of enthusiasts, more than willing to ignore their shortcomings in favor of a freedom of action and depth almost impossible to find elsewhere. In this curious world populated mostly by old RPG veterans or by users oriented towards more hardcore experiences, the Piranha Bytes they have always known how to stand out and not only for their illustrious pedigree. If we talk about history, on the other hand, this team is responsible for Gothic, which in some ways is the predecessor of the strange subset described above and is still considered today by many a classic capable of influencing countless other much more modern titles. . The fact is that that video game has never had a real successor capable of reaching identical peaks in the modern era, and its lovers have often had to return to the fold, willingly embracing the “piratical” Risen series, and the recent Elex. Too bad that neither the saga just mentioned, nor its more modern “big brother” have ever really been able to have the same impact as their ancestor, first of all due to the limited resources of the team (however independent) at the reins and secondly for their stubborn desire to keep unchanged some design elements that are outdated to say the least. But now Piranha Bytes are developing Elex II, a sequel apparently designed to eliminate all the shortcomings of its predecessor. Will it finally be the breakthrough that many have been waiting for, or will we still be forced to ignore many limitations to please us? We have tried Elex II a few hours to get an idea about it.

History and structure: Where did we stay? Ah yes, the alien apocalypse. Elex II: the gap between certain settings and the sci-fi element is often clear One thing is certain, at least from the point of view narrative the new Elex doesn’t seem to care too much about taking a player by the hand who hasn’t completed the first title. In fact, right from the start they still take on the role of Jax, the protagonist of the first chapter, who after having thwarted the threat of hybrids has isolated himself from the world. The reason for this forced exile? The disappointment of trying to warn the various factions of the danger of an impending invasion, only to be ignored in favor of the usual miserable internal conflicts. Fortunate as usual, however, Jax can’t really escape his mission: large alien structures rain down from the sky, bringing extremely dangerous mutant beasts with them. After barely escaping one of these calamities, ours finds himself injured, infected with a mysterious disease and again grappling with the powers that rule the planet, whether he wants to or not. It is not a difficult plot to follow, that’s for sure, and lays more than understandable foundations even for newbies, but the characters fielded by Elex II mostly return from the previous chapter and see during the first few bars Jax struggling with the his partner and his son can be alienating to anyone who hasn’t followed the series so far. That said, what the game will ask us to do is more or less the same: wander the map looking for a way to fix things and choose which faction to side with. Indeed, with what “factions” since this time the alliances seem to have even more importance than usual. Elex II: Once the jetpack is properly upgraded, flying is possible, and even fighting in the air The structure of the game seems to respect the classic philosophy of Piranha Bytes: freedom of exploration almost total, limited only by the difficulty of the adversaries encountered and minimally “guided” by objectives described by the texts of the missions (but never indicated with particular precision). It’s a far cry from that of modern blockbusters and a large part of why house games are still fascinating to a decent chunk of the audience. A little more unnatural, however, is the management of progression. If on the one hand, in fact, it is understandable that Jax’s injuries can weaken him, seeing the protagonist completely reset at the beginning of the adventure is strange and we would have expected a start with some additional skills. Instead you will once again have to start from nothing, dressed in rags and ready to fight armed only with bows or iron pipes, and then slowly transform into armored killing machines capable of using all kinds of amenities. Always satisfying, for heaven’s sake, yet a little more variety would have helped during the early stages of the adventure.

Gameplay: Flying, oh oh. Elex II: It’s not just alien creatures that pose a danger The reason for this restart from scratch is simply the desire to once again give the title a replay value based on variety of builds. On the other hand, in Elex you could concentrate on various specializations, from magic to ranged combat, without ignoring the dear old hand-to-hand blows. Here the development is extremely similar, with statistics upgradeable at will from level to level and a complex system of equipment and crafting (which is very limited by the statistics just described). But if you were hoping for a “softer” introduction to the world and its systems, it falls sadly badly: Elex II doesn’t waste much on tutorial, merely explaining superficially what Jax can and cannot do as he advances and experiments. Put simply, even from the point of view of intuitiveness we are faced with a video game that seems calculated for those who have already enjoyed the previous chapter. The improvements here mostly affect the mechanics of combat. Everything responds with greater precision, the melee is less woody and faster, the more effective dodges and the enemy patterns seem calculated to always allow you to respond better with the right positioning. In a one-on-one, in short, you rarely find yourself disoriented, while against large groups things can quickly become problematic and force, for example, to escape or a sudden repositioning, better if using the jetpack supplied by Jax. Even with a significant increase in the speed and precision of maneuvers, unfortunately though the combat system remains mediocre. We are certainly light years above what we saw in Risen, and the evolution compared to the first Elex is noticeable, but the Piranha Bytes are not masters of animations and the action element, and Elex II is yet another demonstration of this. Things get better if you follow the path of combat from a distance, except that even then you don’t have to expect who knows what extraordinary feeling of the weapons, or impeccable accuracy when it comes to hitboxes. Since we brought it up during the speech, it is absolutely appropriate to dwell on jetpack. This always very useful contraption, in fact, is not only Jax’s main tool for exploring very verticalized areas, but in Elex II, once it is sufficiently enhanced, it even offers the possibility of flying and fighting in the air. Only one problem: the maps this time seem largely calculated with this in mind and, despite what the developers said during certain interviews, they seemed to us, especially during the initial stages, rather empty, outside of some specific areas full of enemies or the strongholds of certain factions. The flight, once obtained, should make navigation exceptionally more enjoyable (also because the world seems to be very similar in size to that of the previous game), however the slowness of the early stages must be taken into account.

Technical sector: it is not beautiful, but like it Elex II: It is always worth exploring the structures scattered around the map, even the rustic ones If we dwell on the technical sectorinstead, there is very little to enjoy, other than an optimization that we found more than decent (we played the trial version on a rather powerful configuration, it must be said). Elex II screams “double A” at the top of its lungs and its animations are once again rather clumsy, the three-dimensional models give the impression of largely belonging to a bygone era and neither the vegetation, nor the map, nor the effects particles are particularly impressive. In addition, there are still object collection systems and solutions related to the old-fashioned interface, as well as an artificial intelligence response that is not exactly brilliant, neither as regards the companions nor for the opponents. The most evolved thing once again seems to be the faction system, which in this test of Elex II we have not been able to explore too deeply, but seems to be quite reactive to significantly influence the unfolding of Jax’s adventure. In this, Piranha Bytes are true professionals and it is one of the reasons why many love their products. Moreover, Elex II boasts new factions as well as containing all those already known and we are curious to see what options it will offer the player, not to mention their actual impact on the final stages of the campaign.

Elex II is not a game designed to bring the “new generation” to appreciate Piranha Bytes titles. It still gives the impression of being a hard and pure open world RPG, designed for those who loved the predecessor and a few others and not able to deal with other modern productions from a technical point of view. If nothing else, however, this sequel gives the impression of maintaining those strengths that have led users to become loyal to the development team, as well as representing a clear improvement on various aspects of the predecessor. Will that be enough to make it a great game? We will find out only in the review, for now it seems a safety for those who love the products of this peculiar developer.