Elham’s dream: she graduated in the Palliative Care ward of the Mantua hospital where she is hospitalized

Iranian, 49 years old, belly dancer with a degree in obstetrics not recognized in our country, to become a nurse discusses a thesis on the risk of burnout of health personnel during the pandemic. In therapy for a serious illness diagnosed in February, Elham has a grit that moves: “The universe helps me and knows how to cure me”

MANTUA. The dissertation in Nursing? You discussed it in the Palliative Care ward of the Poma hospital. In the room where she is hospitalized, with the commission assembled there for her. A perfect organization that required the collaboration of many Asst operators.

Like this Elham Fard Yazdania 49-year-old Iranian, fulfilled her dream by discussing a thesis about how she and her healthcare colleagues at Poma dealt with the risk of “nursing burnout” (physical and emotional exhaustion) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elham’s dream: she graduated from the Palliative Care ward in Mantua where she is hospitalized

Elham is being treated in the Palliative Care ward for a serious illness that requires treatment in a protected setting. A disease diagnosed in February that didn’t stop her. To support her are an unimaginable energy and willpower, which have infected everyone: “The universe helps me and knows how to heal me”, her motto.

The staff of the structure and of the corporate university center – a branch of the Brescia university – did their utmost to allow Elham to achieve one of the most significant milestones of his life. The director of Palliative Care tells it, Laura Rigotti, struck by an extraordinary patient (and woman): «Fighting, full of vitality. We all worked hard to allow her to become a doctor, as she wished. For this day we have also thought about making up and styling her ».

For the professors and tutors “it was an exciting and moving day”, as the head of the degree course in Nursing confesses. Orietta Riboli: “During her studies, Elham has always shown herself to be tenacious and determined to achieve her goals, getting exactly where she wanted”.

The student even wanted to show her soul as a dancer, with a belly dance performance in front of all those present, enchanted by this force of nature.

Because, in addition to working as a health professional, Elham teaches this discipline, together with fitdance, zumba, power gag, reggaeton, holding courses in gyms and associations in the city of Mantua, where he has lived for fifteen years. «In Iran I obtained a degree in Obstetrics, which however is not recognized here – she says – So I worked at first as a social health worker. Then I chose to go up another step and become a nurse. Even though I’m an artist inside. I think everyone should dance, because we have dance in our soul. Dance is harmony. Initially I arrived in Italy with the desire to leave for America and perfect myself in dance therapy ».

Joys and sorrows are a part of life, says Elham, with a marriage behind him, missing parents, a sister in Tehran she would like to hug again, and a circle of friends who are like a piece of family. You have passed many tests, Elham, and once again you have done it.