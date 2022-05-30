“Eli Fantasy” and his brother are listed as persons of interest in the murder of a lawyer in Guayanilla | Police

Police sources confirmed the arrest in Florida of exotic dancer Elinette Rodríguez Calderín, known as “Eli Fantasy”, who along with her brother Roberto are listed as persons of interest in the murder of lawyer Juan C. Rodríguez Alvira, which occurred on March 23. June 2021 at the entrance to the Mario Mercado Castle on the PR-127 highway, in Guayanilla.

The investigation is on hold pending DNA results and ballistics tests, among others, in the hands of analysts from the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF).





Rodríguez Alvira was 46 years old and, according to the investigation, on the day of the events he had gone to Yauco to see Elinette, who offered exotic dance services under the name “Eli Fantasy”.

Supposedly, he met the dancer in a shopping center and got into a black car, which was later seized. Hours later, the body of Rodríguez Alvira was found partially burned and according to the investigation, the death occurred in the middle of a robbery.





Elinnette was arrested in Florida for a robbery case and remains on file.