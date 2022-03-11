Elías Chiprut apologizes to Sasha Sokol

In the framework of International Women’s Day, the singer sasha sokol decided to break the silence on the alleged relationship that he had with the producer Louis of Llanowhen she was just 14 years old and he was 39.

Sokol, accused de Llano of abusingI have heard since then dozens of personalities from the world of entertainment; as well as his fans have spoken about it offering him their support.

However, not all comments in this regard have been well received, especially those made by the former member of Mercury, Elías Chiprutwho at a press conference gave some unfortunate statements who were branded as misogynists: “We cannot know about Sasha Sokol, we were not Luis de Llano’s condom”He said when questioned about it.

Such words caused public discontent and turned Chiprut into the target of criticism that marked him as macho and insensitive. Given all the attacks received, the actor also issued a statement through his social networks, where he apologizes to the former Timbiriche.

“Dear Sasha, I do not have the pleasure of meeting you but I ask you my deepest apologies if what I said could have caused you any kind of offense or discomfort; It was never my intention” she wrote. “I admire and respect your courage and strength and above all the value you give to other people who live in similar situations”, he added.

Elías also addressed all the people who felt offended and assured that his comments were taken out of contextsince he spoke from sarcasm: “The sarcasm in my response responds to something deeper, which is the frustration of seeing that some media seem to be only looking to create conflicts”he highlighted.

Finally, the driver wished Sokol to find peace and justice in his case and asked the public to address their complaints to those who commit acts as low as child abuse and not to those who give their opinion with “black humor”: “Whether or not we agree with what is expressed by anyone, we have to defend that we all have the power to do so”ended.