Elias is missing: WWE 2K22 shows what his new character would have been like

A photo of Elias, linked to the sponsorship of the next 2K22 video game seems to confirm one of the discarded ideas for WWE star Elias. The one who had in fact exploded as a guitarist in the Raw rings is now on the margins of the company. But it seems that he will be present in the videogame next to launch, and here he appears in all new guises.

For months, WWE has been advertising Elias’ return with a revamped character, and it seemed like he was ditching the guitar and all the musical parts of his character. It was later reported by ‘WrestleVotes’ that Vince McMahon canceled plans for his return, because the initial rebranding of him looked too much like Randy Savage due to his beard and brightly colored pants.

How WWE thought he would be the new Elias

It is not known for sure how things are at this moment between WWE and Elias, but the photo below (taken from the Twitter account of the site ‘WrestlingNews.co’) confirms that at one point the idea was that he would return. with a whole new character. To see the complete picture of his unreleased ring attire (including shorts never actually seen in a WWE ring), click on it:



Apparently, this was supposed to be the gear Elias was going to wear when he returned to #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rxu4oWsRGW – Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 14, 2022

Ringside News reported in December that Elias had shaved his beard and cut his hair and that WWE were trying new things with him, but the fact remains that Shane McMahon’s former ally has not yet returned to television.

Elias’ disappointment dates back almost two years ago

Already in the now distant March 2020 Elias told all his frustration for a promising career that never really exploded in WWE. “I thought some things would happen for my character, but it turned out differently. Some things are out of my control. What I can control is my performance when I’m on television. But there’s no denying it, I was very disappointed with regards to it. WrestleMania “, he explained to ‘Busted Open Radio’.

“I have a passion for music and I always think about new ways to interact with the crowd, new slogans, whatever they are. I’m just waiting for the door to open a little so that I can walk through it, I just ask for that,” added Elias . Too bad that in the meantime the WWE has thought well first of upsetting the character, and then of making him disappear directly from the shows.