Elie Saab presented the dream wedding dress that everyone will want to have

elie saab, sometimes simply called “ES”, is a Lebanese fashion designer who has achieved great international success and has become a favorite of many celebrities from Emma Watson and Eva Longoria to Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera. In his atelier he has a large number of haute couture garments, one of them being an impressive wedding dress.

At the age of 18, she launched her own fashion brand with Beirut, which was in the midst of a civil war, and not only presented her first clothing collection, but also opened her first store and opened a small workshop where she made wedding dresses. She currently has workshops in Milan and Paris, but continues to have the one in Lebanon.

Model Heidi Klum in an Elie Saab dress. Source: Instagram eliesaabworld.

Elie Saab’s spectacular wedding dress

On the designer’s website you can find all his collections, including that of wedding dresses. The one that made the most impact with its beauty and elegance is a very feminine piece with a princess cut and layers of tulle that made it more luminous, and among the details all the embroidered stones and a bow at the waist stand out.

The impressive wedding dress of the Lebanese. Source: Elie Saab page.

elie saab it does not indicate the price of its clothes on the page, but rather redirects to find a boutique. It should be noted that the wedding dresses of his firm range from approximately $15,000 to $30,000 euros and personalized designs can be ordered.

The Lebanese is known for being one of the most chosen by women with purchasing power in South America and this caused his work to be shared throughout the world. Since she launched her brand, they have more and more fans like Queen Rania of Jordan and Salma Hayek.

Elie Saab’s passion for fashion was born from a very young age, when he dreamed of making elegant dresses. She also was, and still is, self-taught: she started sewing at a very young age and she knew that one day she would make a living from it, so when she was older she moved to Paris to study fashion design.

Little by little he made his place in fashion, to the point that in a parade in 1998 even Princess Stephanie of Monaco attended. He made the leap to international fame at the age of 40, by becoming the first Lebanese designer to dress an Oscar winner, Halle Berry, at the 2002 awards ceremony.

You like him wedding dress dreamed that design elie saab?