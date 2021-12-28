Elijah Wood hasn’t read The Lord of the Rings yet

Actors have a variety of approaches when it comes to bringing an iconic story to life. When Elijah Wood was cast as Frodo for the de The Lord of the Rings by Peter Jackson, he thought about reading the books before taking on the role of the character. After all these years, however, Wood has instead stated that he has not yet finished reading the book series, admitting his embarrassment not only because he has starred in films, but also because it is such a popular series among fantasy fans.

Elijah Wood doesn’t hide his embarrassment

Elijah Wood, on the subject, has made some statements to the Esquire portal. These are his words: “The book is dense and wordy, and incredible, sophisticated and beautiful but heavy. It was really tiring for me to read it while I was working on my character. So I just focused on the world of the character as it was written in the script, trusting my approach. After 20 years, I still haven’t finished it. It is ridiculous, it is the cross that I am forced to carry. What a stupid thing. All the others have read it ”.

We remind you that on the occasion of the celebrations for the twentieth anniversary of the release in the theaters of The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring, the original cast of the film started a collective rap. The actors joined Stephen Colbert, composer Jon Baptiste, Anna Kendrick and rappers Method Man and Killer Mike. All to celebrate the event with a bizarre and wonderful performance dedicated to the Peter Jackson saga. Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Peregrin “Pippin”), Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck), Hugo Weaving (Elrond), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) and Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) are all featured in the video titled # 1 Tinkerbell.