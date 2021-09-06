Elijah Wood would like to have a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – MangaForever.net

Elijah Wood, who plays Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings, would like to have a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In recent years, especially since i Marvel Studios have established themselves on the market becoming leaders in the field of Cinecomics, numerous actors and actresses have begun to apply more and more often as the characters of the comics of House of Ideas or of DC Comics in the hope that their wishes will be fulfilled by major production companies such as Disney or the Warner.

In a conversation with Entertainment Online , Elijah Wood expressed his desire to join the worldwide franchise that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First though, Wood makes it clear that any role in the universe of Star Wars would be previous, “Because he’s a huge Star Wars fan” :

“I think it’s just inherently fun … I haven’t had the chance to join a franchise in a while … Star Wars takes precedence because I’m a huge fan of Star Wars. So more, certainly in live action, it would be fantastic. “

When it comes to Marvel movies, the actor claims that “Whether you like superhero movies or not, they are inherently fun” :

But working on a movie Marvel, I mean… there is a whole discussion about Twitter on the cinematographic relevance of Marvel. Is it cinema? All that shit. And regardless of whether you like them or not Superhero Movies, they are fun by their nature. And those Movie they are extremely well crafted. I think having a role in a Universe like that would be a blast. That would be absolutely fantastic, because it is truly absurd in scope. “

The last time that Elijah Wood it was in a great Franchise, or something similar, it was the trilogy deThe Lord of the Rings. According to Wood, “It would be absolutely fantastic” come back’.

Marvel Studios Movies – the latest sneak peeks

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in Italian cinemai the 1 September 2021.

Eternals this is scheduled to debut in theaters November 2021.

The Marvels will debut in US cinemas the11 November 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will connect to both a WandaVision that a Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder directed again by Taika Waititi will arrive on May 6, 2022. The villain will be Gorr the slaughterer of gods, and will be played by Christian Bale and as we know it will also come back Jane Foster interpreted by Natalie Portman seen in the first two films of the God of Thunder. Other characters will also return and it will be a bit “a new Avengers”Given the many extras as recently declared by the producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home instead this will arrive in cinemas Christmas. In the film still directed by Jon Watts, the characters of the first 2 films will return. Instead there will be additions like Doctor Strange, Electro and and Doc. Octopus reinterpreted by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina. In addition to the increasingly insistent rumors that the old iterations of Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in addition to Dare devil from Charlie Cox.

Guardians in the Galaxy: Vol. 3 directed again by James Gunn will debut in cinemas on May 5th 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return to the control room Peyton Reed former director of the first 2 chapters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas And Michelle Pfeiffer they will return to their roles. Among the new entries of the film Jonathan Majors in the role of Kang the Conqueror, one of the greatest villains of the Marvel. And there will also be a re-casting for Cassie Lang, which will be played by Kathryn Newton who collects the baton from Emma Fuhrmann. Will debut on February 17 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not do a re-casting of the late Chadwick Boseman as confirmed by Kevin Feige. The sequel directed by Ryan Coogler theJuly 8, 2022.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali, the Film on Fantastic 4 directed by Jon Watts, Deadpool 3 with the return of the Ryan Reynolds And Captain America 4, little is known as they are in the early stages of active development. But most likely new ones will arrive in the coming weeks News.

