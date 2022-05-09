Eliminate malware from your mobile thanks to these two simple steps

Related news

The Pegasus spyware scandal continues to grow. In Spain alone, it has already affected dozens of politicians, including the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, and the former Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya. Faced with the threat, which at the moment seems reserved for important personalities such as activists, politicians and journalists, many users have started to worry about the security of their devices.

Pegasus does not attack indiscriminately and there are ways to check if your mobile is infected, but in any case it is necessary to protect yourself against the increasing number and virulence of malware threats, malicious software designed to infiltrate devices without the knowledge of its usersusually through downloading apps.

In many cases, you don’t even need to install any rogue apps on your device, since cybercriminals often use social engineering to trick their victimsto enter their personal data on websites of phishing. This is a very widespread practice, which can affect both Android and iOS users.

How they infect your phone

The most used tactics to infect Android devicesaccording to ESET, a company specialized in cybersecurity, are the use of links included in emails, SMS or through messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram, which usually redirect to the direct download of an app or to a website from which that download is requested .

Color Message, an application with malware

They are also very common spoofing legitimate app websitescommercial spyware and adware, malicious software designed to display advertisements on the screen, keyloggers (capable of recording the user’s keystrokes) and fake cryptocurrency applications, so fashionable in recent years.

Hackers’ methods are becoming more sophisticated and the presence of malware is so widespread that it is advisable to be very aware of what you install on your devices. If you have downloaded a suspicious application or you think your mobile may be infected, there are two very basic steps to remedy it.

Malware Protection

If you notice that your mobile is slower than usual, the battery runs out too quickly, you have discovered some strange charge in your bank account or you simply want to make sure that there is no trace of malicious software that could affect your personal data, you have to check the apps you have installed on your phone.

First you have to identify apps suspected of causing the infection and discard those that come from trusted companies or stores. Access the applications menu and uninstall all the apps that you don’t know where they come from or don’t seem trustworthy enough.

Second, it is appropriate have an antivirus solution for mobiles. The latest versions of Android incorporate security measures to prevent apps from being hidden from the user’s eyes, but sometimes it is difficult to distinguish between legitimate software and malicious applications. With a good shield like the one provided by ESET Mobile Security or Kaspersky Security & VPN, you will be able to perform a device scan to track the possible presence of malware that may be compromising your security and that of your data.

precautions

Beyond these two simple steps, it is also advisable to follow a series of recommendations so that you do not get scared and your sensitive information is always protected.

Much of the malware uses security holes that device brands and app developers may have inadvertently left in their products. So it is essential to have the latest updates at all timesboth the operating system and the apps, so that no one can take advantage of these “holes”.

It is also important make regular backups of your data, which will prevent you from losing them in case a virus deletes them or you have to restore the factory settings of the terminal. Google has a cloud service to save your data for free, but there are other paid solutions for users who have a large volume of files and need more capacity.

Finally, it is worth remembering another of ESET’s recommendations: download the apps from legitimate stores and websites, much safer than those unknown or with little reputation, which usually do not have the most advanced security standards. It is true that Google Play and the App Store also manage to sneak a potentially malicious application from time to time, but it happens less and less regularly.

