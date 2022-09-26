Eliminate payment of 10 dollars to Dominican air passengers

The president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), José Ernesto Marte Piantini, reported this Sunday that he informed national and foreign air operators that carry out international passenger transport, to and from the Dominican Republic, not to charge the ten dollars of the United States of America ($10.00) by concept of Tourist Card in air tickets to Dominican national passengers, as well as to foreigners residing in the Dominican Republic.

In a press release, Marte Piantini described as “legal collection of US$10 in air tickets” and said that the approval of its elimination was made in an extraordinary session to know as the only point the review of the payment mechanism of the Tourism Card issued by the Dominican Republic.

“Through Resolution 217-2022, air operators are instructed to make the necessary adjustments in their computer systems in order to eliminate the aforementioned charge”, says the press release.

The document indicates that the airlines that carry out international passenger transport to and from the Dominican Republic are responsible for strict compliance with this resolution.

It also adds that a period of 45 days is granted for the effective and efficient implementation of this measure.

The information was also notified to the General Directorate of Migration, the Association of Air Lines of the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Association of Air Lines and the Legal Representatives of the National and Foreign Air Operators, according to the statement.