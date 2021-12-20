eliminated Antonio Conte’s Tottenham

Uefa announced the 0-3 defeat of Spurs against Rennes in the match not played due to the many positives in the squad

Now it’s official, Tottenham are out of the Conference League. There Uefa in fact announced the 0-3 defeat of the team of Antonio Conte against the Rennes in the match not played on December 9th due to the many positives to Covid in the Spurs squad and so Tottenham closes group G sensationally in third place, behind the French and Vitesse, ahead of only NK Mura (it will be the Dutch who will face Rapid Vienna in the playoff scheduled for February).

A UEFA press release states that “the President of the Uefa Appeals Body has taken the following decision: to declare the 2021/22 Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, initially scheduled for on December 9, 2021, canceled by Tottenham Hotspur FC who are therefore deemed to have lost 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Conference League Rules (Season 2021/22) “.

Decisive for the exclusion of the Spurs was the impossibility of setting a date for recovery, because the Uefa regulation is clear: “If it is not possible to reschedule the match, the club that cannot play the match will be held responsible for the match. not played will be considered lost 3-0. Furthermore, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Discipline Body may adopt further disciplinary measures if the circumstances justify it “.

TOTTENHAM: “SORRY BUT WE ACCEPT”

“We are sorry for the decision of the UEFA appeal commission which refused to allow more time for the match to be relocated. “With this note, released by the club, Tottenham comments on UEFA’s decision to award the 3-0 victory at the table at Rennes for the failure to play the Conference League meeting, due to an outbreak of Covid in the team group of Londoners. “However we have to accept what has been established – continues the statement from the Spurs – and now our attention is entirely focused on the competitions in which we are still in contention “.