eliminated even indoors, that’s when

From May 1st, stop at any type of green pass for access to indoor places, from restaurants to cinemas to various types of activities. This is the hypothesis under study and which will be discussed next week from Cabinet. This is what ANSA learns from government sources.

Also next week there would be one control room for more information on Road map for the relaxation of the restrictive measures against the pandemic. In the road map for easing the measures, the elimination of the super green pass for access to hotels would also be envisaged, keeping only the basic green pass, starting from April 1st.

However, the possibility of abolishing any type of green pass for access to hotels is not excluded. Also from April 1st, it is learned, the hypothesis under consideration is also to allow access to public transport only with the basic green pass, while it would be foreseen the elimination of any type of green pass for outdoor places.

The first easing would therefore start from 1 April while further easing of the restrictive measures would start from 1 May in a path of ‘gradual return to normal‘. All the hypotheses, again according to what is learned, should be discussed shortly in the Council of Ministers. A control room is also scheduled. The decree on the road map for easing measures is expected to be dismissed by the Council of Ministers within the next week.





Last updated: Sunday 13 March 2022, 18:29







