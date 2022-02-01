eliminated on penalties by Nice!

PSG-Nice, match report and statistics

PSG beaten on penalties: Xavi Simons’ mistake was decisive

TOllo the Parco dei Principi Stadium, compete against each other PSG And Nice, race valid for the round of 16 of the French Cup. Clash of the two teams protagonists of the Ligue 1, with the Parisians leading at +11 right on Galtier’s team, second. Pochettino (with many absent between injuries, Africa Cup of Nations and South American World Cup qualifiers) leaves Mbappé on the bench and relies on the trident made up of Draxler, Icardi and Messi. His move, however, does not give the desired effects and the first half ends at 0-0 without particular noteworthy actions, in a game with very low rhythms. The guests try to unblock it with the restarts but PSG maintains control of the ball without becoming dangerous. Same story also in the second half, with Pochettino inserting Mbappé for Icardi but PSG cannot find space. The first chances of the match come in the final, with Messi that at 91 ‘takes a safe shot but Tobido intervenes and saves the result at the last minute. So we go to penalty kicks. They mark, in order, Schneiderlin, Messi, Tobido, Mbappé and Atal. Then Bulka saves on Paredes and Donnarumma responds by blocking on Delort. Draxler, Gouri and Verratti then score, setting the score at the momentary 4-4. It goes to the bitter end where Guessand displaces Donnarumma and Bernat beats Bulka. It still goes on with Dante beating the blue goalkeeper with a table spoon and then the sensational save by Bulka on Xavi Simons: the Nizza passes to the quarters ed eliminate Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes!